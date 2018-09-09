Naomi Osaka beats Serena Williams to win US Open 2018; becomes first Japanese to win Grand Slam 

By Associated Press

NEW YORK: Serena Williams was penalized a game for calling the chair umpire a thief during an extended argument as the US Open women's final descended into chaos, with fans booing and play delayed before Naomi Osaka wrapped up a 6-2, 6-4 victory for her first Grand Slam title.

The biggest issue for Williams on the scoreboard Saturday was that she was outplayed by a younger version of herself in Osaka, a 20-year-old who is the first player from Japan to win a major singles tennis title.

Serena Williams after getting penalized because she called judge a "thief" "There;s a a lot of men who have said things and because they are men nothing happens to them"....pic.twitter.com/Vr9WTspqFw — gifdsports (@gifdsports) September 8, 2018

What this match will forever be remembered for is the way Williams clashed with chair umpire Carlos Ramos, demanding an apology after he initially warned her for receiving coaching, which is not allowed during Grand Slam matches.

Serena is going to murder this umpire after the match. She’s lost her mind. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/IP9fsMkO18 — Eric Hubbs (@BarstoolHubbs) September 8, 2018

"She played well," Williams said, pausing to compose herself. "This is her first Grand Slam.

"I know you guys were here rooting, but let's make this the best moment we can. Let's give everyone the credit where credit is due. Let's not boo any more. Congratulations Naomi."

When it was Osaka's turn she seemed at a loss. "I know everyone was cheering for her and I'm sorry it had to end like this," she said.

"It was always my dream to play Serena in the US Open finals," she added, turning to Williams herself. "I'm really grateful I was able to play with you, thank you."

(With AFP inputs)