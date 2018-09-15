Home Sport Tennis

Benoit Paire makes stunning Davis Cup debut as France lead Spain

Benoit Paire made a remarkable Davis Cup debut for France, outplaying Pablo Carreno-Busta 7-5 6-1 6-0 in the opening rubber.

Published: 15th September 2018 11:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2018 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

Benoit Paire

France's Benoit Paire reacts as he plays Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta during the Davis Cup semifinals. | AP

By Reuters

LILLE: Benoit Paire made a remarkable Davis Cup debut for France, outplaying Pablo Carreno-Busta 7-5 6-1 6-0 in the opening rubber of the World Group semi-final tie against Spain at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy on Friday.

Paire had never been selected for his country in the 'World Cup of tennis' before, admitting himself that his explosive, erratic performances on court meant he could previously never properly be trusted.

Yet he has grown into a much more reliable and consistent performer in 2018 which prompted the champions' captain Yannick Noah to select him for his first tie at the unlikely age of 29 and he was rewarded with a virtuoso performance against a doughty opponent.

Playing with real flair, not holding back and looking as if he was made for Davis Cup theatrics, Paire also showed real heart when struggling in the first set as he three times had to battle back from a set point down.

Paire, the world number 54, started with predictable unpredictability, delivering nine double faults in the opening set but after saving the set points with steel, the bearded shotmaker was freed to play his most attractive tennis.

From 3-5 down, he rallied to win the next nine games and, in total, 16 of the last 17 as his all-court attacking approach made Carreno Busta seem flat-footed and just a little lost as he succumbed in less than two hours.

Lucas Pouille, who annexed the winning point in last year's final in the same stadium, was next on court, hoping to give the champions a 2-0 lead against Roberto Bautista Agut.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
France vs Spain Davis Cup Benoit Paire Davis Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Apple smartwatches | Wikimedia Commons
  Smartwatches to rule nearly half of wearables by 2022
A screengrab from the trailer of 'Pihu' (Photo | YouTube)
'Pihu' to feature 2-year-old protagonist
Gallery
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples in Chennai. There was little in his birt
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  
15 feet 'Bullet Vinayagar' at Sri Sakthi Vinayagar temple, Kotturpuram, Chennai. (Photo | EPS/ D SAMPATH KUMAR)
Chocolate, currency and murukku: Things that Ganesha was made of this Ganesh Chaturthi