Home Sport Tennis

Davis Cup: Despite defeat, India make the cut

India may have lost the World Group play-off against Serbia but that hasn’t stopped them from advancing for the 24-team Davis Cup finals qualifying tournament slated for next February.

Published: 16th September 2018 05:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2018 05:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: India may have lost the World Group play-off against Serbia but that hasn’t stopped them from advancing for the 24-team Davis Cup finals qualifying tournament slated for next February. Ranked second in the Asia/Oceania segment (not counting Kazakhstan and Japan who have already advanced), India’s strong ranking points mean they cannot be caught by the other teams in their group. However, their limp performance against Serbia — after both singles players lost their respective rubbers on Friday, their doubles pair of Rohan Bopanna and Saketh Myneni lost in straight sets — does have consequence. When the draw is made in September last week, India will be unseeded.

That means they can face the likes of Germany or Serbia themselves. This was confirmed by Mahesh Bhupathi himself. “Yes, I think we have qualified for it and that has meant the players have been able to play without any pressure,” he said.

If India had won their World Group play-off, something they haven’t done since 2010, they would have been a seeded team according to the International Tennis Federation (ITF). “The 12 seeded teams will be the four losing quarterfinalists and the eight winners of the 2018 World Group play-offs.” Meanwhile, France advanced to the final by winning their doubles rubber against Spain.

Balaji overlooked

Interestingly, Bhupathi opted to pair Bopanna with reserve player Saketh Myneni instead of N Sriram Balaji, who was called up after Divij Sharan pulled out. As per All India Tennis Association, it was the captain’s call. “It must have been Bhupathi’s call after seeing how the two players performed in training,” an official told Express. The pair lost 6-7 (5), 2-6, 6-7 (4).

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Davis Cup Rohan Bopanna Saketh Myneni

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India should legalize Marijuana, says Uday Chopra
Venezuelans are fleeing their country in droves due to crisis. |AFP
Venezuelans are fleeing their country in droves due to crisis
Gallery
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  
15 feet 'Bullet Vinayagar' at Sri Sakthi Vinayagar temple, Kotturpuram, Chennai. (Photo | EPS/ D SAMPATH KUMAR)
Chocolate, currency and murukku: Things that Ganesha was made of this Ganesh Chaturthi