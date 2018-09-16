Home Sport Tennis

Hsieh Su-Wei beats qualifier Amanda Anisimova to win Japan Open tennis title

Hsieh Su-Wei had too much experience on the big points as she dashed her teenage opponent's hopes of claiming a maiden WTA title in Hiroshima.

Published: 16th September 2018 05:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2018 05:25 PM   |  A+A-

By AFP

HIROSHIMA: Taiwan's Hsieh Su-Wei trounced American qualifier Amanda Anisimova 6-2 6-2 to capture the Japan Women's Open on Sunday.

The second seed had too much experience on the big points as she dashed her teenage opponent's hopes of claiming a maiden WTA title in Hiroshima.

Anisimova, who only turned 17 two weeks ago, suffered from stage fright in her first final on the women's tour, committing 23 unforced errors.

Hsieh, 32, showed far more composure as she rolled to her third career singles title following victories at Kuala Lumpur and Guangzhou in 2012.

The tournament acts as an hors d'oeuvre to this week's Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo, where Japanese fans will hope tennis sensation Naomi Osaka can deliver a strong showing after her defeat of Serena Williams in the US Open final.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Amanda Anisimova Japan Open tennis title Hsieh Su Wei

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India should legalize Marijuana, says Uday Chopra
Venezuelans are fleeing their country in droves due to crisis. |AFP
Venezuelans are fleeing their country in droves due to crisis
Gallery
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  
15 feet 'Bullet Vinayagar' at Sri Sakthi Vinayagar temple, Kotturpuram, Chennai. (Photo | EPS/ D SAMPATH KUMAR)
Chocolate, currency and murukku: Things that Ganesha was made of this Ganesh Chaturthi