Ramkumar Ramanathan ​goes down fighting in ATP Taipei Challenger

The thrilling marathon match while lasted two hours and 11 minutes saw Sivla clinching the issue in tie-breaker in the third and deciding set after splitting the first two sets.

Published: 20th September 2018 08:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2018 09:00 PM   |  A+A-

Indian tennis star Ramkumar Ramanathan (File | PTI)

By UNI

CHANDIGARH: Despite firing as many as 13 aces sixth seed Ramkumar Ramanathan of India could not survive the challenge of qualifier Frederico Ferreira Silva of Portugal in the singles second round match in the $ 150,000 ATP Challenger Kaohsiung OCE Open in Chinese Taipei.

Silva just managed to win by 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

Silva won two break points out of four while Ramkumar won two out of six break points which came his way. Ramkumar committed seven double faults while Silva made a solitary double fault.

Taipei pair of Cheng-Peng Hsieh and Tsung-Hua Yang upset second seeded Indian combination of of N Sriram Balaji and Vishnu Vardhan by 7-6 (3), 6-4 in the doubles quarter-final match in one hour and five minutes.

Hsieh-Yang won five out of eight break points while Balaji-Vardhan won four out of four break points.

Hsieh-Yang won 61 per cent (25/41) first service while Balaji-Vardhan w0j 51 per cent first service (23/45).

 

