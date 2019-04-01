Home Sport Tennis

Roger Federer goes fourth in rankings after Miami triumph

The Swiss great switched places with Austria's Dominic Thiem, who had briefly climbed to fourth after defeating Federer in the final at Indian Wells two weeks ago.

Published: 01st April 2019 03:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2019 03:56 PM   |  A+A-

Roger Federer. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

PARIS: Roger Federer jumped up one spot to fourth in the ATP rankings released on Monday after capturing his 101st career title with his victory over John Isner in Miami.

Rising Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas moved up to a career best of eighth, while Canadian teenager Denis Shapovalov cracked the top 20 for the first time following his run to the Miami semi-finals.

Felix Auger-Aliassime, 18, soared 24 places to 33rd after matching compatriot Shapovalov's run to the last four in Florida before losing to defending champion Isner.

Novak Djokovic remains comfortably clear at the top despite crashing out in the last 16 in Miami, with Rafael Nadal still well ahead of third-ranked Alexander Zverev as the Spaniard targets a return from injury for the clay-court season.

ATP rankings on April 1:

1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 11,070 pts

2. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 8,725

3. Alexander Zverev (GER) 6,040

4. Roger Federer (SUI) 5,590 (+1)

5. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 4,765 (-1)

6. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 4,200

7. Kevin Anderson (RSA) 4,115

8. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 3,240 (+2)

9. Juan Martin del Potro (ARG) 3,225 (-1)

10. John Isner (USA) 3,085 (-1)


