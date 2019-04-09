Home Sport Tennis

Novak Djokovic heads into clay season secure as world number one

The Serb is almost 2,500 points ahead of Rafael Nadal while third-placed Alexander Zverev will hope to pick up points at the Marrakech claycourt event this week.

Published: 09th April 2019 12:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2019 12:47 AM   |  A+A-

Novak Djokovic (Photo | AP)

By AFP

PARIS: Novak Djokovic moves into his 20th week as world number one on Monday as the clay season gets underway.

The Serb is almost 2,500 points ahead of Rafael Nadal while third-placed Alexander Zverev will hope to pick up points at the Marrakech claycourt event this week when Britain's Kyle Edmund will hope to make moves to regain his place in the top 20.

ATP rankings at April 8

1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 11,070 pts

2. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 8,725

3. Alexander Zverev (GER) 6,040

4. Roger Federer (SUI) 5,590

5. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 4,765

6. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 4,200

7. Kevin Anderson (RSA) 4,115

8. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 3,240

9. Juan Martin Del Potro (ARG) 3,225

10. John Isner (USA) 3,085

Novak Djokovic ATP Rankings Rafael nadal Alexander Zverev

