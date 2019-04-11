Home Sport Tennis

AITA signs MoU with Serbian Tennis Federation to train junior players

The trainers and coaches from Serbia will come to India for a week/two-week camp for the under 12, 14, 16 and 18 categories.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The All India Tennis Association (AITA) has signed an MoU with Serbian Tennis Federation (STF) to train Indian junior players under world renowned Serbian coaches, at the RK Khanna Stadium here.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Wednesday by Secretary General, AITA, Hironmoy Chatterjee, and CEO, STF Dusan Orlandic.

"The two federations expressed their intention to cooperate within the scope of mandates and sphere of competence to work towards the development of junior tennis players in India," a media release said.

The trainers and coaches from Serbia will come to India for a week/two-week camp for the under 12, 14, 16 and 18 categories.

A joint two-week preparation camp will also be conducted in Serbia for 8-10 players in the age group of 15-18 and 3-4 trainers in the latter half of the year.

Both the federations have also agreed to work on the education of officials, coaches and physical trainers and their exchange for tournaments.

All India Tennis Association Serbian Tennis Federation

