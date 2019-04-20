Home Sport Tennis

Lajovic overhauls Medvedev to reach Monte Carlo final

The 48th-ranked Serb will face the winner from the other semi-final between 11-time champion Rafael Nadal and Fabio Fognini.

Published: 20th April 2019 08:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2019 08:31 PM   |  A+A-

By AFP

MONTE CARLO: Unseeded Dusan Lajovic scored a wind-blown 7-5, 6-1 victory over Daniil Medvedev at the Monte Carlo Masters on Saturday to reach his first career final.

The 48th-ranked Serb will face the winner from the other semi-final between 11-time champion Rafael Nadal and Italy's 13th seed Fabio Fognini.

The match was played in a distracting, swirling conditions, with Lajovic making a recovery from 5-1 down after changing strategy when his Russian opponent had the upper hand.

Lajovic ran off 10 straight games to claim the opening set in an hour and take a 4-0 lead in the second.

"I was completely out of rhythm, to start. It was the worst nightmare, being 5-1 down," Lajovic said.

"It was impossible for us to play real tennis," he added. "I started moving to the ball. Before I had been waiting to see where it was going, this was the turning point. 

"I'm still unaware of reaching the final, but I'm enjoying it," added the player who has not dropped a set all week.

"I'm looking forward to playing the final, No matter whom I play I will be the total underdog."

A shell-shocked Medvedev exited in 95 minutes.

The Russian came to the semis after knocking out top-seeded world number one Novak Djokovic 24 hours earlier.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Monte Carlo Masters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Colourful close to open campaign in Kerala; LDF, UDF and BJP come together
Imran Tahir celebrates a wicket with CSK teammates. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Who will reach the playoffs this season?
Gallery
The 15-man squad was largely as predicted by most pundits, with 36-year-old batsman Amla's form the biggest talking point ahead of the announcement. (Photos | AP, AFP)
ICC World Cup squads: Can Faf du Plessis' experienced men undo South Africa's 'chokers' tag? 
An elderly woman is helped near St. Anthony's Shrine after a blast in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Photo | AP)
Multiple blasts kill over 200 in Sri Lankan churches, hotels
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp