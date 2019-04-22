Home Sport Tennis

ATP rankings: World no1 Djokovic extends lead over Nadal, Fognini moves up 

Published: 22nd April 2019 02:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2019 02:57 PM

Published: 22nd April 2019 02:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2019 02:57 PM   |  A+A-

Novak Djokovic stretched his lead over Rafael Nadal by 3000 points (File Photo | AP)

PARIS: Novak Djokovic stretched his lead over Rafael Nadal at the top of the ATP rankings on Monday, after the Spaniard's failed bid to win a 12th Monte Carlo Masters title.

Djokovic, winner of the last three Grand Slam tournaments, is now over 3,000 points clear of old rival Nadal despite a quarter-final defeat by Daniil Medvedev in the Principality last week.

World number two Nadal dropped ranking points after his title defence ended with a shock semi-final loss to eventual champion Fabio Fognini.

ALSO READ | Rafael Nadal admits 'hard to return to court' after Monte Carlo shocker

The 31-year-old Italian reached a career-high ranking of 12th after claiming his maiden Masters trophy with a straight-sets win over unheralded Serbian Dusan Lajovic in Sunday's final.

Fognini jumped six spots to close on the top 10, while Lajovic climbed 24 places to 24th.

ATP Rankings

1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 11,160 pts

2. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 8,085

3. Alexander Zverev (GER) 5,770

4. Roger Federer (SUI) 5,590

5. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 4,675

6. Kevin Anderson (RSA) 4,115 (+1)

7. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 3,690 (-1)

8. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 3,240

9. Juan Martin del Potro (ARG) 3,225

10. John Isner (USA) 3,085

11. Marin Cilic (CRO) 2,845

12. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2,840 (+6)

13. Karen Khachanov (RUS) 2,730 (-1)

14. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 2,505

15. Borna Coric (CRO) 2,480 (-2)

