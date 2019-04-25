Home Sport Tennis

Naomi Osaka downs Hsieh in Stuttgart opener

US and Australian Open champion Osaka secured a place in the quarter-finals against Croatia's Donna Vekic. 

Published: 25th April 2019 09:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2019 09:08 PM   |  A+A-

Naomi Osaka

The win ensures she will hold on to top spot for at least another week. | AP

By AFP

STUTTGART: World number one Naomi Osaka defeated Hsieh Su-wei 6-4, 6-3 in her first clay court match of the season in Stuttgart on Thursday.

US and Australian Open champion Osaka, who lost to Taiwanese veteran Hsieh in Miami last month, secured a place in the quarter-finals against Croatia's Donna Vekic. 

Osaka, 21, broke Hsieh three times in total to beat Hsieh for the second time in three attempts this year, having also defeated her on the way to lifting the title in Melbourne.

"She's a really tricky opponent. You never really know what she's going to do," said Osaka.

Osaka needed 84 minutes to dispatch the unconventional Hsieh, a win that ensures she will hold on to top spot for at least another week.

She is less than 200 points ahead of Simona Halep in the WTA rankings, although the Romanian pulled out of this week's tournament with a hip injury.

Top seed Osaka fought off the only two break points she faced, in a lengthy service hold for 2-all in the opening set, before breaking Hsieh in the following game.

That was sufficient to wrap up the first set, and a Hsieh double-fault handed Osaka a break to start the second before she closed out victory with another service break in a performance that featured 22 winners and just 16 unforced errors.

The Japanese star arrived in Stuttgart, where she last played in Stuttgart as a qualifier in 2017, after suffering early exits in her last three tournaments.

"Definitely I've put a lot on pressure on myself and found it hard to deal with in the first few tournaments," said Osaka. "I'm really having fun now though."

Osaka will meet Vekic, a 6-1, 7-5 winner over Daria Kasatkina, for a spot in the last four, while Latvian seventh seed Anastasija Sevastova defeated Germany's Laura Siegemund 6-4, 6-3.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Stuttgart Naomi Osaka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File | PTI)
Sitaram Yechury on NYAY, Sabarimala, Rahul's Wayanad foray and more
TNIE Analysis: How Lok Sabha Elections results will determine Karnataka's political future
Gallery
A lion-tailed macaque in Bavali forest area of Wayanad's Kerala carries its young one, as it jumps from one tree branch to another in search of food. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Week in photos: The many shades of summer
The power of music is infinite. And this orchestra is trying to rein that in. Around 60 students are part of OrchKids, a program run by the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, which is hoping to bring change to the port city plagued by violence, drugs and crime. (Photo | AFP)
IN PHOTOS: These young musicians are instruments of change in violence-hit Baltimore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp