What happened when Cori Gauff met her 'true inspiration' Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama was full of praises for Cori Gauff and said the teen tennis player is showing the world what the next generation can do.

Published: 02nd August 2019 07:54 PM

Cori Gauff

Cori Gauff | AP

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Meeting your idol can make your day and push you to greater heights. Something similar happened when American tennis prodigy Cori Gauff met her "true inspiration" and former First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama.

Gauff, who stunned five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams in the opening round of the tournament this year, in an Instagram post said Obama's words and wisdom will stay with her on the court throughout her career.

"Today I got to meet my idol @michelleobama. Her words and wisdom on my journey will stay with me on the court over the course of my career. She is a true inspiration. I have never arrived, I am always becoming! Thank you for your time," Gauff said.

Obama was full of praises for Gauff and said the teen tennis player is showing the world what the next generation can do.

"Thrilled to visit with @CocoGauff today--a wonderful young woman who's showing us that we don't have to wait to see what the next generation can do," Obama tweeted.

The 15-year-old Gauff defeated Williams in straight sets 6-4, 6-4 at the All England Club last month. Among millions of congratulatory messages, one tweet garnered the attention.

"Coco is terrific!" These were the words used by Obama. Gauff went onto reach the fourth round but her fairytale run ended as eventual champion Simona Halep beat Gauff in straight sets 6-3, 6-3. 

