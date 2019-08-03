All India Tennis Association gets invitation letter from Pakistan Tennis Federation

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The All India Tennis Association (AITA) have finally started their visa process for the upcoming Asia-Oceania Group I playoff tie at Islamabad. The first step in the process was to secure an invitation letter from the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF), something which AITA got earlier this week. “We got the invitation letter from PTF three days ago so we have started the visa process from our end,” a senior AITA official told this daily.

If and when they do receive their visas and travel, it will mark the first instance of an Indian Davis Cup team travelling to Pakistan since 1964 (India had won the tie 4-0). Meanwhile, the AITA will likely pick the squad for the tie on August 5. It’s expected that India No 1 Prajnesh Gunneswaran, who had earlier said he was excited by the prospect of travelling to Pakistan, will lead the singles charge, with Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan the primary doubles team.

“We have decided to have a meeting on August 5 to pick the squad,” the official in the know said. “Then we will have to clear the names we picked with the International Tennis Federation (ITF). Then we will announce the squad for the two-day tie.”