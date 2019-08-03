Vijay Amritraj bats for Pakistan trip but only after ensuring security of players

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tennis legend and former India Davis Cup captain Vijay Amritraj wants India to travel to Pakistan to play in the Davis Cup subject to government clearance and security of the players.“Things have changed over the years. In the current scenario the players and the AITA (All India Tennis Federation) should follow what the government says. The government knows about the situation better. But I believe sports should be used to have better relationships between two countries,” said the legendary player.

With respect to security, Amritraj said S Jaishankar, India’s external affairs minister, would have the correct picture. “Security of the players in very important. As I said, S Jaishankar, our foreign minister, is a very articulate person. He would give us the correct picture to travel or not.

Crowds many not be difficult to manage. You are not going to have a crowd of 60,000 like a cricket match. Maybe some 1000 odd would turn up. Having said that, nobody from both the governments would like anything untoward to happen. So security will be of paramount importance before India decides to go over to Pakistan,” he opined.

“AITA would have to definitely take the advice of the sports minister (Kiren Rijiju). Without PMO clearance no team can go to Pakistan,” said the ace commentator.There have been reports of a few players feeling jittery ahead of the tie and Amritraj said their feelings will have to be respected. “A player first has to go with what the government says and then what the association says. Still, as a professional player (if) he feels uncomfortable travelling to Pakistan, one must respect his decision not to travel.”