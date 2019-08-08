Serena Williams highest-paid female athlete; PV Sindhu only Indian in Forbes list

By IANS

NEW DELHI: PV Sindhu is tied for 13th place in Forbes list of highest-paid female athletes. She is the only Indian and one of just three non-tennis athletes to be named in the list which is topped by American tennis great Serena Williams.



Sindhu's total earnings of 5.5 million dollars tied her for 13th place with American tennis star and 2018 French Open and US Open runner up Madison Keys.



"Sindhu remains India's most marketable female athlete. The badminton star has endorsements with Bridgestone, JBL, Gatorade, Panasonic and more. She became the first Indian to win the season-ending BWF World Tour finals in 2018," Forbes said.



She is one behind USA football team co-captain Alex Morgan, who led the team to a second consecutive World Cup win this year. The other non-tennis player to make the list is Thai golf player Ariya Jutanugarn who is placed 15th.



While Serena tops the list with total earnings of USD 29.2 million, 2019 US Open champion Naomi Osaka is second on the list with USD 24.3 million. German tennis star Angelique Kerber is third with earnings of USD 11.8 million.