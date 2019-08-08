Home Sport Tennis

Serena Williams wins first match since Wimbledon final, Osaka, Pliskova eye No.1

Pliskova eyes No. 1 after Barty's exit while Serena and Osaka both got off to winning starts in Toronto.

Published: 08th August 2019 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2019 02:17 PM   |  A+A-

Serena Williams

Serena advanced in 75 minutes at her first US Open hardcourt tuneup event. | AP

By AFP

TORONTO: Serena Williams looked solid in her first match since losing the Wimbledon final, defeating 20th-ranked Elise Mertens of Belgium 6-3, 6-3 on Wednesday at the WTA Toronto tournament.

The 37-year-old American, one crown shy of a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title, advanced in 75 minutes at her first US Open hardcourt tuneup event.

"I feel like my movement is great -- been working on my fitness, so I felt like it really was able to shine through today," Williams said.

"I'm loving going out there and I'm loving kind of running. So it's a good thing."

Also moving into the third round was Japan's Naomi Osaka, the reigning US and Australian Open champion. She won after taking the first set 6-2 when Germany's Tatjana Maria retired with a left abdominal injury.

With Osaka's triumph, Australian Ashleigh Barty was ensured of being dethroned next week as world number one, although it could be Czech Karolina Pliskova instead of Osaka who swipes the top spot.

Williams, ranked 10th, seeks her fourth WTA Canada crown after 2001, 2011 and 2013 and improved her match record at the event to 31-4, winning half the 10 break points she earned against Mertens.

"Now that I'm just injury-free, I'm just enjoying being able to train, and I haven't been able to do it since January, really," Williams said.

"So I just think that the fact that I can train and practice and get in the gym is really going to be helpful for me."

Mertens broke for a 2-1 lead but Williams answered in the sixth game to pull level at 3-3.

"I know when I got down one break I got real negative," Williams said. "I don't know what happened on the first time I got down. (She) just played really well. She's obviously a really good player. I just needed to just double down and get more focused."

Next in the path of the former world number one will be Russian qualifier Ekaterina Alexandrova, who eliminated China's Zhang Shuai 6-4, 6-3.

Osaka had not played a match since losing to Yulia Putintseva in the first round at Wimbledon.

"I thought I played really well despite the fact that we only played one set," Osaka said. "I was able to do what I wanted, which was go for the shots that I had the opportunity to.

"And, of course, there were a couple unforced errors, but I think that's part of the process.

"For me, I'm just happy that it was my first match in a while and I was able to get in the groove of things quickly."

The victory gives Osaka the inside track on taking the top spot in Monday's new rankings.

ALSO READ | Top-ranked Ash Barty crashes out in Toronto

Pliskova eyes No. 1

Pliskova could overtake Barty, the French Open champion who lost in Toronto on Tuesday, and Osaka both after beating 37th-ranked American Alison Riske 6-4, 6-7 (4/7), 6-2. 

The 27-year-old Czech must reach the semi-finals for any chance at taking world number one, but if Osaka makes the last eight, Pliskova must reach the final to have a hope at being number one next week.

Pliskova will next play Estonia's 19th-ranked Anett Kontaveit, who made the third round when Spain's Carla Suarez Navarro retired with an injury at 7-5, 3-1 down.

Romanian fourth seed Simona Halep outlasted American Jennifer Brady 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (7/5).

Ukraine teen Dayana Yastremska beat two-time major winner and former number one Victoria Azarenka 7-5, 7-5.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Serena Williams Naomi Osaka Kristyna Pliskova Rogers Cup
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo | AFP)
Pakistan trade suspension unlikely to harm India
Image used for representational purposes.
Celebrities in false ads may have to pay hefty penalties, face jail term
Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman (File | PTI)
Vir Chakra for Abhinandan, Vayu Sena medals for Balakot pilots
Karnataka: Pounded by rain, swept away by flood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visits flood-affected areas of Belgaum Thursday Aug 8 2019. | PTI
Schoolgirl washed away in Karnataka floods as death toll reaches eight
Boats used to evacuate people stranded in the flood water at Thengilakkadavu area in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
Gallery
On the first anniversary of last year's floods, Kerala is faced with a similar situation as heavy rains pounded five districts since 7 August 2019 causing landslides and widespread destruction. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
The Chahar brothers are in arms in the Carribean as our cartoonist Satish Acharya gets going...
Cricket Cartoon: The battle in West Indies begins
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp