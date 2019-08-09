Home Sport Tennis

India-Pakistan Davis Cup tie in neutral gear

AITA to monitor situation before asking ITF to reevaluate safety concerns; latter assessing but maintains risk rating in Pakistan unchanged.

Published: 09th August 2019 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2019 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

Mahesh Bhupathi

Mahesh Bhupathi (File|AFP)

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: With rising diplomatic tensions between Pakistan and India, the All India Tennis Association (AITA) may approach the International Tennis Federation (ITF) asking them to re-evaluate the situation ahead of the upcoming Davis Cup tie in September. 

“We have been monitoring the situation post Kashmir,” AITA secretary general Hironmoy Chatterjee told TNIE.

“We will see what happens and how the situation develops over the next day or two before approaching the ITF, asking them if it’s possible to re-evaluate the prevailing security situation. If possible, we will also them to change the tie to a neutral venue.” 

Given Pakistan have hosted a number of venues away from home, there are chances that the ITF may grant this request if it finds that something is amiss. However, for the time being ‘they are monitoring’ it. “Safety and security are our top priority,” an ITF statement, made available to TNIE, said. 

“The ITF works closely with the host nation and an expert independent security advisor. Thorough security assessments have been conducted for all Davis Cup and Fed Cup ties. The overall security risk rating in Pakistan has not changed and we will continue to monitor the situation with our advisors.” 

As of now, the ITF feels the security is not a concern and is akin to last month when it said: “We can confirm that ITF has conducted a site visit this week (July last), as is normal protocol before Davis Cup ties, and is satisfied with all arrangements.”

Last month, captain Mahesh Bhupathi had written a letter to AITA vis-a-vis player concerns and safety issues and the latest developments could cause even more angst.  

After the government on Monday decided to revoke the special status granted to Jammu & Kashmir, tensions have escalated. Pakistan has expelled India’s envoy apart from suspending bilateral trade with India. They also promised to approach United Nations Security Council for intervention.  

The situation of the Indian Davis Cup team travelling to Pakistan too has changed drastically in the last week. It appeared that the tour was very much on with the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) sending over a letter of invitation to AITA in the last week of July. Now, there is greater onus on not sending the team until all the safety-related guarantees are met.    

Keeping in mind the penalties India will face if they forfeit the tie if ITF decide that there is nothing wrong, Chatterjee was careful with his words. Of course such a scenario will be flipped if Pakistan decide against issuing visas to the Indian squad. Then, ITF could well pull up the PTF. 

“They might not issue the visas (in the first place),” Chatterjee said. “Anyway, we have sent PTF’s invitation letter as well as visa forms to the players we have selected. We are doing whatever we can do from our side. We are also mindful of the situation.” 
 

TAGS
Davis Cup India Pakistan
