Home Sport Tennis

Nadal, Federer to face Djokovic on crisis-hit ATP Council

Djokovic has clashed with many fellow players with disagreements centred on the decision to dispense with the services of the ATP's chief executive Chris Kermode, a popular figure in tennis.

Published: 09th August 2019 01:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2019 01:13 AM   |  A+A-

Nadal, Federer, Djokovic

Nadal, Federer, Djokovic | AP

By AFP

PARIS: Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer were voted back on to the ATP Player Council on Thursday where they are likely to find themselves at odds with president and current world number one Novak Djokovic.

World number two Nadal and third-ranked Federer, who celebrated his 38th birthday on Thursday, rejoin the body following the resignations of Robin Haase, Jamie Murray and Sergiy Stakhovsky prior to Wimbledon.

Djokovic has clashed with many fellow players with disagreements centred on the decision to dispense with the services of the ATP's chief executive Chris Kermode, a popular figure in tennis.

Splits widened at Wimbledon when Djokovic was taken to task over his relationship with the disgraced Justin Gimelstob.

Former player Gimelstob, who has sat on the Player Council, pleaded no contest to assault charges in Los Angeles earlier this year for attacking a man in front of his wife and children at Halloween in 2018.

Djokovic has come under fire for refusing to rule out a possible return to the board for Gimelstob.

"I have friendly relationship with Justin," said Djokovic at Wimbledon.

An ATP spokesman said that Nadal and Federer will begin their roles with immediate effect and will serve until the end of the existing term which runs through to Wimbledon next year.

Britain's Jamie Murray was one of the first players to congratulate Nadal and Federer.

"Massive shout out to Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer for stepping up to join the ATP Player Council," he tweeted.

"Despite the sport's current success, we live in chaotic times. My biggest achievement in the Council may well prove to be being part of the group of resignations that presented the opportunity for this to happen. Good luck!"

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Roger Federer Rafael Nadal Novak Djokovic
India Matters
People wading through flooded road in Kozhikode. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Should Kerala fear another August 2018 like deluge? Experts and CM have this to say
People purchasing gold from a jewelry store in Kerala. ( Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Here's how you can buy cheaper gold despite prices hitting new high
Security personnel stand guard as they block a road leading to the residence of Farooq Abdullah Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti during restrictions in Srinagar Thursday August 8 2019. | PTI
Kashmir clampdown: Restrictions eased for Friday prayers, security forces on high alert
Main accused in Unnao rape case BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar being shifted from Sitapur prison to appear before Delhi court on 3 August 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
Unnao rape case: Delhi court frames charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An aerial view of the flood-hit Sangli district in Maharashtra | Pti
Maharashtra Floods: Over 95,000 people evacuated from flood-hit Sangli
Latest flood situation in Karnataka's Kodagu. | Express Photo Services
Karnataka Rains: Over one lakh people evacuated from flood-hit areas
Gallery
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
Dipa Karmakar is an artistic gymnast who has represented India at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He was born in Agartala in 1993. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Birthday Dipa Karmakar: Check out rare photos of India’s first woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp