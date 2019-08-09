Home Sport Tennis

Rafael Nadal, Dominic Thiem advance to ATP Montreal quarter-finals

Rafael Nadal has now notched the most wins in the elite series, with his 379th Masters victory surpassing Roger Federer by one.

Published: 09th August 2019 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2019 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Rafael Nadal

Nadal will play Friday for a semi-final berth against Italy's Fabio Fognini | AP

By AFP

MONTREAL: Rafael Nadal stepped closer to a record 35th Masters 1000 title on Thursday, dispatching Argentina's Guido Pella 6-3, 6-4 Thursday to power into the ATP Montreal quarter-finals.

The Spanish world number two has now notched the most wins in the elite series, with his 379th Masters victory surpassing Roger Federer by one.

Nadal, an 18-time Grand Slam singles champion, could add another Masters footnote to his epic resume if he successfully defends his Canadian crown for the all-time trophy mark.

He ended the evening with an ace out wide on his fourth match point, moving into his ninth Canadian quarter-final.

Nadal will play Friday for a semi-final berth against Italy's Fabio Fognini after the seventh seed beat France's Adrian Mannarino 6-2, 7-5.

The victory came in blustery conditions, which Nadal said were not a huge bother. He made good on an impossible sky hook reverse overhead at one point in the contest.

"It was a tough day in terms of wind, but we are used to playing like this," he said. "It can be beautiful to play in tough conditions. The player with more options has the better chance to survive."

Dominic Thiem reached the last eight by defeating Croatia's Marin Cilic 7-6 (9/7), 6-4, the Austrian's second victory in two days after waiting five years to break his duck in Canada.

Second seed Thiem, who ousted home hope Denis Shapovalov on Wednesday, faced two break points in the final game against the 2014 US Open champion before securing the triumph on a third match point.

"I'm so happy with the two wins," he said after his 31st victory of the season. "I beat two amazing players. I've really had a great transition from a good confidence in the European summer."

Thiem came to Canada after winning the Kitzbuhel clay court title at home last weekend.

ALSO READ | Dominic Thiem doubles his luck in Montreal

Thiem next for Medvedev

The world number four booked a last-eight clash Friday against eighth seed Daniil Medvedev, who eased past unseeded Christian Garin of Chile 6-3, 6-3.

Thiem beat the Russian in April to win the Barcelona title.

"He's having a great season, playing unbelievable, solid tennis every week. It's going to be very, very tough match.

"Barcelona was of course in my favour because it's clay. We had a great, close match in St. Petersburg, which was a very high level. I'll try to watch that one again, see what I did great there, and try to play similar tomorrow."

Medvedev beat Garin in 69 minutes, breaking the South American four times.

"It's going to be a very difficult match like the last two times," Medvedev said. "I know he's in good shape right now. When he plays like this, he's difficult to beat."

Zverev fights through

Third seed Alexander Zverev took some quick revenge by beating Nikoloz Basilashvili 7-5, 5-7, 7-6 (7/5) only 12 days after the German lost to the Georgian in Hamburg.

Zvereva, the 2017 Montreal winner who remains undefeated in the city, destroyed a racquet in frustration and almost lost his way in the final set.

Up a break, he sent over a 10th double-fault to lose serve, 4-4. Only a winning tie-breaker salvaged the victory and set up a last-eight clash with Karen Khachanov.

The Russian sixth seed earned his spot by ousting Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime on the youngster's 19th birthday -- he shares one with Roger Federer, now 38.

Khachanov administered a 6-7 (7/9), 7-5, 6-3 victory then apologized to the crowd after taking out the last Canadian, but said he thought he got a raw deal from Canadian partisans.

"I cannot deny I got a little bit crazy with the crowd. But I'm really a bit disappointed with the crowd as well," the Russian said.

"I don't have anything against when they cheer for Felix. He's a home favorite, from Montreal. But not wishing me to miss, screaming during the points.

"I think it's unrespectful. I just got crazy."

Also advancing to a last-eight meeting were France's Gael Monfils, who beat Poland's Hubert Hurkacz 6-4, 6-0, and Spanish 10th seed Roberto Bautista Agut, who dispatched Frenchman Richard Gasquet 7-5, 7-5.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rafael Nadal Dominic Thiem Daniil Medvedev Alexander Zverev
India Matters
People wading through flooded road in Kozhikode. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Should Kerala fear another August 2018 like deluge? Experts and CM have this to say
People purchasing gold from a jewelry store in Kerala. ( Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Here's how you can buy cheaper gold despite prices hitting new high
Security personnel stand guard as they block a road leading to the residence of Farooq Abdullah Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti during restrictions in Srinagar Thursday August 8 2019. | PTI
Kashmir clampdown: Restrictions eased for Friday prayers, security forces on high alert
Main accused in Unnao rape case BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar being shifted from Sitapur prison to appear before Delhi court on 3 August 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
Unnao rape case: Delhi court frames charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An aerial view of the flood-hit Sangli district in Maharashtra | Pti
Maharashtra Floods: Over 95,000 people evacuated from flood-hit Sangli
Latest flood situation in Karnataka's Kodagu. | Express Photo Services
Karnataka Rains: Over one lakh people evacuated from flood-hit areas
Gallery
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
Dipa Karmakar is an artistic gymnast who has represented India at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He was born in Agartala in 1993. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Birthday Dipa Karmakar: Check out rare photos of India’s first woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp