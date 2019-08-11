Home Sport Tennis

Pakistan Tennis Federation rules out shifting of Davis Cup tie against India to neutral venue

PTF chief Saleem Saifullah told PTI that the federation was making all the preparations to host the tie at the Islamabad Sports Complex.

Published: 11th August 2019 06:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2019 06:43 PM   |  A+A-

Image of Indian Davis Cup players for representational purpose (File Photo | PTI )

By PTI

KARACHI: The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Sunday ruled out shifting of the Davis Cup Asia/Oceania Group-1 tie against India to be played in Islamabad on September 14-15 to a neutral venue.

PTF chief Saleem Saifullah told PTI that the federation was making all the preparations to host the tie at the Islamabad Sports Complex.

"We are sticking to our original programme of hosting the tie on 14-15 September and I don't see any problem or reason for the Indian team to feel unsafe to come to Islamabad," Saifullah said.

The escalating tension between the two countries in the aftermath of Indian government's scrapping of Article 370 which had accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir has made the tie uncertain.

The Indian Tennis Federation has said it will ask the International Tennis Federation to move the Davis Cup tie to a neutral venue.

But Saifullah said the Indian tennis team will be perfectly safe in Pakistan.

"They will stay for four days in Islamabad which is a safe city. We have made top-level security arrangements for them at their hotel and at the venue. So what is the problem for them to play in Islamabad? If they want, we will not even have spectators for the tie," he said.

Saifullah said the ITF has not yet contacted the PTF on shifting the tie to a neutral venue.

He said the tie was very important for Pakistan in terms of promoting tennis in the country and earning revenues.

He said the PTF was in already in touch with concerned ministries to ensure the Davis Cup tie was held on schedule in Islamabad.

"As it is after a long time we have started hosting our Davis Cup ties at home," the PTF chief noted.

The Indian tennis federation on Saturday confirmed that it will approach world governing body ITF, seeking a neutral venue for the Davis Cup tie against Pakistan, saying it's not an "unreasonable request" considering the escalating tension between the two nations.

"We have assessed the situation and feel that the atmosphere is not conducive to play in Pakistan. We have decided to write to the ITF on Monday to provide a neutral venue for the tie," AITA secretary general Hironmoy Chatterjee had told PTI.

"It's now up to the ITF. They will put it before the Davis Cup committee but it's likely that they will accept our request. We are not making an unreasonable request. It's a genuine request. In current circumstances, it is not conducive to play there," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan Tennis Federation Davis Cup
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A view of a deserted street during restrictions in Srinagar on Thursday. (File | PTI)
From the Valley: Kashmiris are struggling to connect via helplines too
Rescue operations underway in Nilambur, Malappuram. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala Floods: Landslide sweeps away another colony in Malappuram district, kills nine
Gallery
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named three lion cubs and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
IN PICS | Chennai's Vandalur Zoo home to cute white tiger and lion babies!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp