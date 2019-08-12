Home Sport Tennis

AITA seeks fresh security check in Islamabad but no word on venue change for Davis Cup

India's participation in the Asia-Oceania Zone Group 1 Davis Cup tie, scheduled on September 14 and 15, is uncertain owing to high political tension with Pakistan.

Published: 12th August 2019 05:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2019 05:57 PM   |  A+A-

Image of Indian Davis Cup players for representational purpose (File Photo | PTI )

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's national tennis federation on Monday decided against seeking a change of venue for the Davis Cup tie versus Pakistan in Islamabad but requested the world body ITF to conduct another security check there in view of the fresh diplomatic tension.

India's participation in the Asia-Oceania Zone Group 1 Davis Cup tie, scheduled on September 14 and 15, is uncertain owing to high political tension with Pakistan.

Pakistan has downgraded diplomatic ties with India after provisions of Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, were done away with and the state was turned into a Union Territory.

"We are aware that you had done a safety check before the diplomatic ties have been downgraded. ITF (International Tennis Federation) may find it appropriate to do another check to its own satisfaction to ensure the safety of all the stakeholders connected with the tie," All India Tennis Association (AITA) Secretary Hironmoy Chatterjee wrote in a mail addressed to ITF Executive Director Justine Albert.

Chatterjee had earlier stated that the AITA might seek a change of venue given the political tension because of which the bus and train services between the two countries stand suspended right now.

"AITA is, therefore, waiting for your (ITF) final certificate confirming the safety of all the stakeholders and the details of the security plan prepared from the arrival of the team to its departure so that we can start applying for visas for travelling to Pakistan and to make necessary travel arrangements," he said in the latest letter.

The AITA said it would go by the directives of the ITF.

"In case ITF in consultation with PTF (Pakistan Tennis Federation) is not 100 per cent sure about the safety of the stakeholders, ITF may advise us the future course of action and AITA will respectfully follow the decision of the ITF," he added.

The letter comes on a day when Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju made it clear that the government will not have a say in the matter as Davis Cup is not a bilateral engagement.

"If it is a bilateral sporting event, then whether India will play with Pakistan becomes a political decision. But Davis Cup is not a bilateral and is organised by a world sporting body," Rijiju said.

Albert had written to Chatterjee last week, saying that India should go ahead with its visa applications for the tie despite "some recent developments in political and diplomatic relations between the two nations".

"...we are aware of the situation and are monitoring it. I agree that the safety of the players, officials and all stakeholders linked to the tie is the first priority for the ITF and all of us," Albert's mail stated.

"However, I must stress that the the overall security risk rating in Pakistan remains the same which means that as of today, the tie will take place in Islamabad as planned," it added.

Albert had told the AITA to approach the ITF with any concerns related to the tie as soon as possible.

"...this is your right to do so and I urge you to do so in a timely manner, taking into consideration the fact that the tie is scheduled to take place in five weeks.

"In the meantime I do urge you to continue with the necessary preparations to obtain your visas...," he had said.

No Indian Davis Cup team has travelled to Pakistan since 1964 and bilateral cricket ties between the two countries have been dormant since the 2008 terror attack in Mumbai.

Since 2017, Pakistan have played four of their five home ties in Islamabad, hosting Korea, Thailand, Uzbekistan and Iran. Hong Kong had refused to travel to Pakistan in 2017, giving them a walkover.

The last time Pakistan played on a neutral venue was when it hosted China in Colombo in 2016.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Davis Cup All India Tennis Association
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Screen grab of CCTV footage of the the couple fighting off the robbers | Express
WATCH: Elderly couple fights off masked robbers with slippers, chairs and stools
A vendor pushes his cart as security personnel guard in a street on the seventh day of curfew in Srinagar Sunday Aug. 11 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Mudasir Ahmad's 'Lone'ly wedding
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp