AITA leaves it for ITF to decide on India-Pakistan Davis Cup tie

CHENNAI: Monday saw a new twist to the upcoming Davis Cup tie between India and Pakistan, with the All India Tennis Association (AITA) requesting the International Tennis Federation (ITF) to conduct one more safety check before arriving at a decision vis-a-vis the match. The approach is contrary to what AITA had been saying in the last few days on shifting the venue to a neutral location.

Interestingly, now the onus is on ITF to decide on the security issues instead of India pulling out and incurring a penalty. Since the ball is in the international federation’s court, it is likely to take the decision within the week, keeping the busy schedule of players and their logistics in mind.

In the last few days, worsening diplomatic relations between India and Pakistan have continued to cast doubts over their Asia-Oceania Group I Davis Cup tie, scheduled to be held in Islamabad on September 14 and 15. ITF had already conducted one security check — as is the norm for every tie — in July. After the world body had expressed their satisfaction, AITA had started the visa process before the Indian government withdrew special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir. That move had led to Pakistan downgrading diplomatic ties.

“We are aware that you had done a safety check before the diplomatic ties were downgraded,” AITA has reportedly said in a letter addressed to ITF. “ITF may find it appropriate to do another check to its own satisfaction to ensure the safety of all the stakeholders connected with the tie.

“AITA is, therefore, waiting for your (ITF) final certificate confirming the safety of all the stakeholders and the details of the security plan prepared from the arrival of the team to its departure so that we can start applying for visas... In case ITF, in consultation with PTF (Pakistan Tennis Federation), is not 100 per cent sure about the safety of the stakeholders, ITF may advise us the future course of action...”

ITF had maintained that the risk rating in Pakistan remained unchanged.

“Safety and security are our top priority,” ITF told TNIE. “The ITF works closely with the host nation and an expert independent security advisor. Thorough security assessments have been conducted for all Davis Cup and Fed Cup ties. The overall security risk rating in Pakistan has not changed and we will continue to monitor the situation with our advisors.”

AITA’s letter to the ITF was sent a few hours before sports minister Kiren Rijiju said the government has no say in the matter.

“If it is a bilateral event, then whether India will play with Pakistan becomes a political decision. But Davis Cup is not a bilateral (meet) and is organised by a world sporting body,” Rijiju said. “Since India is a signatory to the Olympic charter, the government of India or the national federation do not have a say on whether India will participate or not.”