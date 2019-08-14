Home Sport Tennis

AITA bats for deferring India-Pakistan Davis Cup tie

In another letter to ITF, Indian body hopes to explore avenue further in teleconference with committee this week

Published: 14th August 2019 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2019 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

tennis ball

Image used for representational purpose.

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after International Tennis Federation (ITF) reiterated that Pakistan’s “security risk rating” for its Davis Cup clash with India remains unchanged, All India Tennis Association (AITA) wrote a second letter to the world body on Tuesday.

Apart from spelling out the situation on the ground, it’s been reliably learnt that AITA has given the option of postponing the tie. In the letter, AITA has said that clashes have been moved in the past. After the 2001 September 11 attacks in US, the India-US match, originally slated for 21-23 September, was held between 12-14 October. They will explore this avenue further if and when their request for a teleconference with the Davis Cup committee is granted.

“We have made a request for a teleconference with the Davis Cup committee for later this week,” a top AITA official informed this daily. “If we are granted this request, we can explain our position better to them.”

AITA is also in favour of a teleconference because their belief is that sensitive issues may not be properly conveyed over back-and-forth correspondence over email. 

AITA also feels that its request for another security check may have revolved around on-ground arrangements in and around the venue. AITA wants to brief them about the bigger picture, including the breakdown in the relations between both the countries. 

In the letter sent to ITF on Tuesday morning, AITA has raised a number of points detailing the worsening relations between the two nations.

“We have basically told ITF about the things that have happened between the two countries in the last 10 days (after the government of India removed special status that was allocated to the state of Jammu & Kashmir).

"The air space is closed. The railway link between the two nations is closed. The bus service is no longer operational. Bilateral trade is suspended, and Pakistan has sent India’s high commissioner back to India. We have basically written these things in the letter today, and have urged them to take a closer look at the situation and not just the security arrangements at the venue.” 

It looks like AITA has, for all intents and purposes, also ruled out sending players across the border for the Asia-Oceania Group I tie, slated to be held in Islamabad on September 14 and 15 unless there is drastic improvement in diplomatic relationships between the two nations within the next month.

“AITA will not place the players in harm’s way... it’s very clear that our players cannot play there in the prevailing climate. How can you expect that?” 

While no players have gone on record to state that they don’t want to play in Pakistan in the current situation, it’s believed that a few might urge AITA to try their level best to shift it to a neutral venue. However, they haven’t made such a request yet.  
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Davis Cup India-Pakistan
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MDMK general secretary Vaiko (File Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Want a photo with MDMK leader Vaiko? Pay Rs 100!
TNIE Explores: Meet the Jawa bike 'doctor' from Chennai
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 73rd Independence Day said that within 10 weeks of returning to power, his government has taken key decisions to fulfil the aspirations of people and cited the new law on triple talaq and scrapping of special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir. In his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, he said his government has dedicated itself on all fronts in the service of countrymen. (Photo | AP)
10 key announcements in PM Modi's 6th Independence Day speech
Let us take a look at the movies that are set to release on the occasion of Indian Independence Day.
From Kollywood to Bollywood: Movies slated for release on Indian Independence Day 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp