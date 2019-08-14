Vanshikha moves into third round of national junior tennis

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Vanshika Choudhary of Uttar Pradesh beat Kundana Sri Bandaru of Tamil Nadu 6-3, 6-4 in Round 2 of girl’s singles at the Adidas-MCC national junior clay court tennis championship.

Boys: Dev V Javia (GJ) bt Chirag Gahlot (DL) 6-2, 6-1; Kabir Hans (OD) bt Aditya Balsekar (MH) 6- 4, 7-5; Karan Singh (HR) bt Arthav Neema (MP) 7-6 (2), 6-1; Sushant Dabas (HR) bt Rudra Himendu Bhatt (GJ) 6-2, 3-6, 6-0; Krishan Hooda (HR) bt Dhruv Tangri (PB) 6-4, 6-3; Chetan P Gadiyar (GJ) bt Divesh Gahlot (HR) 6-1, 6-1; Ajay Malik (HR) bt Priyanshu Choudhary (RJ) 6-2, 6-3. Girls: Salsa Aher (MH) bt Paavanii Paathak (TS) 6-1, 6-0; Jagmeet Kaur (DL) bt Deepalakshmi Vanaraja (TN) 6-4, 6-0; Rashmikaa Shrivalli Bhamidipaty (TS) bt Prerna V Vichare (MH) 6-4, 6-1; Vanshika Choudhary (UP) bt Kundana Sri Bandaru (TN) 6-3, 6-4; Bhakti Shah (TS) bt Sai Rajesh Bhoyar (MH) 6-4, 3-6, 6-1; Sarah Dev (PB) bt Rayarala Srujana (TS) 7-6 (2), 6-3; Vanshita Pathania (KA) bt Sandeepti Singh Rao (HR) 6-4, 6-4; Kaavya Sawhney (UP) bt Veda Varshita Ranabothu (TS) 6-3, 6-1; Kashish Bhatia (DL) bt Kaavya Palani (TN) 6-3, 6-2.

DAV beat Jawahar

S Sriram (4/17) and M Vidyuth Krishna (4/6) took four each to help DAV Public School thrash Jawahar Vidyalaya ‘B’ in the TNCA City Schools U-16 tournament for the C Ramaswamy Trophy.

Brief scores: PSBB ‘B’ 149/8 in 28 ovs bt AV Meiyappan MHSS 79 in 18.1 ovs. Maharishi Vidya Mandir ‘A’ 122/8 in 26 ovs bt Chettinad Vidyashram ‘B’ 89/9 in 26 ovs. Dominic Savio 257/5 in 30 ovs bt Saint John’s 74/5 in 15 ovs on better run rate. Jawahar Vidyalaya ‘B’ 39 in 12.3 ovs lost to DAV Public School 40/0 in 3.3 ovs. Sri Sankara 173/4 in 30 ovs bt Sri Padma Sarangapani 61/1 in 19 ovs on better run rate. SSS 249/3 in 30 ovs bt Terapanth Jain Vidyalaya 73 in 23.2 ovs.

Arjun advances

Arjun of Q Ball City defeated Razak of CNC in the MUC non-medallist snooker tournament.

Results: Arjun (Q Ball City) bt Razak (CNC) 47-64, 60-2, 45-40; E Sivakumar (Alumni) bt Naresh (Masse) 33-45, 63-37, 69-31; Freddy (Q-Lounge) bt Sridhar (SLVS) 68-18, 69-33; Abdul Rahman (Q-Lounge) bt Pradeep (Q-Lounge) 64-38, 48-82, 52-45; Johnny (Cue Zone) bt Sabeer (Smart Shooters) 54-Arjun (Q Ball City) bt Razak (CNC) 47-64, 60-2, 45-40; Shoaib (Q Ball City) bt Dinesh (Q- Lounge) 77-9, 56-28; Rohan (Cue Zone) bt Abdul Saif (Q Trickz) 60-46, 54-21.

Indian Bank bag title

Indian Bank defeated Indian Army 79-61 in the 55th national basketball championship held at the indoor sports stadium of PSG Institute of Management, Coimbatore. Hari Ram scored 29 points for the winners.

Villupuram DCA league

Captain CC beat Mailam Engineering in the Villupuram DCA league.

Brief scores: Division I: Mailam Engg 134 in 37.5 ovs lost to Captain CC 135/6 in 26.2 ovs. United CC A 196/9 in 50 ovs lost to Sunny Sachin CC 197/3 in 35.5 ovs. Valavanur CC 168 in 35.1 ovs bt VRSCET A 141 in 36.1 ovs. Vikravandi CC 143 in 32.3 ovs lost to Friends CC 145/7 in 32.3 ovs. Kallakuruchi CC 225 in 44.3 ovs bt SK XI 108 in 22.4 ovs. Division II: Mahaveer CA 176/9 in 25 ovs lost to Karna CC 179/9 in 23.1 ovs.

Vidyodaya sports meet

Vidyodaya Schools celebrated their fifth primary sports meet recently. P Madhavi Latha, former National Paralympics swimming champion, was the guest of honour. The four houses of Vidyodaya Schools marched to the tune played by the junior band of the Vidyodaya Matriculation Higher Secondary Academy. Madhavi Latha took the salute and addressed the gathering.