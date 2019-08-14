Home Sport Tennis

Vanshikha moves into third round of national junior tennis

Vanshika Choudhary of Uttar Pradesh beat Kundana Sri Bandaru of Tamil Nadu 6-3, 6-4 in Round 2 of girl’s singles at the Adidas-MCC national junior clay court tennis championship.

Published: 14th August 2019 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2019 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

Tennis

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Vanshika Choudhary of Uttar Pradesh beat Kundana Sri Bandaru of Tamil Nadu 6-3, 6-4 in Round 2 of girl’s singles at the Adidas-MCC national junior clay court tennis championship.

Boys: Dev V Javia (GJ) bt Chirag Gahlot (DL) 6-2, 6-1; Kabir Hans (OD) bt Aditya Balsekar (MH) 6- 4, 7-5; Karan Singh (HR) bt Arthav Neema (MP) 7-6 (2), 6-1; Sushant Dabas (HR) bt Rudra Himendu Bhatt (GJ) 6-2, 3-6, 6-0; Krishan Hooda (HR) bt Dhruv Tangri (PB) 6-4, 6-3; Chetan P Gadiyar (GJ) bt Divesh Gahlot (HR) 6-1, 6-1; Ajay Malik (HR) bt Priyanshu Choudhary (RJ)  6-2, 6-3. Girls: Salsa Aher (MH) bt Paavanii Paathak (TS) 6-1, 6-0; Jagmeet Kaur (DL) bt  Deepalakshmi Vanaraja (TN) 6-4, 6-0; Rashmikaa Shrivalli Bhamidipaty (TS) bt Prerna V Vichare (MH) 6-4,  6-1; Vanshika Choudhary (UP) bt Kundana Sri Bandaru (TN) 6-3, 6-4; Bhakti Shah (TS) bt Sai Rajesh Bhoyar (MH) 6-4, 3-6, 6-1; Sarah Dev (PB) bt Rayarala Srujana (TS) 7-6 (2), 6-3; Vanshita Pathania (KA) bt Sandeepti Singh Rao (HR) 6-4, 6-4; Kaavya Sawhney (UP) bt Veda Varshita Ranabothu (TS) 6-3, 6-1; Kashish Bhatia (DL) bt Kaavya Palani (TN) 6-3, 6-2.

DAV beat Jawahar

S Sriram (4/17) and M Vidyuth Krishna (4/6) took four each to help DAV Public School thrash Jawahar Vidyalaya ‘B’ in the TNCA City Schools U-16 tournament for the C Ramaswamy Trophy.
Brief scores: PSBB ‘B’ 149/8 in 28 ovs bt AV Meiyappan MHSS 79 in 18.1 ovs. Maharishi Vidya Mandir ‘A’ 122/8 in 26 ovs bt Chettinad Vidyashram ‘B’ 89/9 in 26 ovs. Dominic Savio 257/5 in 30 ovs bt Saint John’s 74/5 in 15 ovs on better run rate. Jawahar Vidyalaya ‘B’ 39 in 12.3 ovs lost to DAV Public School 40/0 in 3.3 ovs. Sri Sankara 173/4 in 30 ovs bt Sri Padma Sarangapani 61/1 in 19 ovs on better run rate. SSS 249/3 in 30 ovs bt Terapanth Jain Vidyalaya 73 in 23.2 ovs.

Arjun advances

Arjun of Q Ball City defeated Razak of CNC in the MUC non-medallist snooker tournament.
Results: Arjun (Q Ball City) bt Razak (CNC) 47-64, 60-2, 45-40; E Sivakumar (Alumni) bt Naresh (Masse) 33-45, 63-37, 69-31; Freddy (Q-Lounge) bt Sridhar (SLVS) 68-18, 69-33;  Abdul Rahman (Q-Lounge) bt Pradeep (Q-Lounge) 64-38, 48-82, 52-45; Johnny (Cue Zone) bt  Sabeer (Smart Shooters) 54-Arjun (Q Ball City) bt Razak (CNC) 47-64, 60-2, 45-40; Shoaib (Q Ball City) bt Dinesh (Q- Lounge) 77-9, 56-28; Rohan (Cue Zone) bt Abdul Saif (Q Trickz)  60-46, 54-21.

Indian Bank bag title

Indian Bank defeated Indian Army 79-61 in the 55th national basketball championship held at the indoor sports stadium of PSG Institute of Management, Coimbatore. Hari Ram scored 29 points for the winners.

Villupuram DCA league

Captain CC beat Mailam Engineering in the Villupuram DCA league.
Brief scores: Division I: Mailam Engg 134 in 37.5 ovs lost to Captain CC 135/6 in 26.2 ovs. United CC A 196/9 in 50 ovs lost to Sunny Sachin CC 197/3 in 35.5 ovs. Valavanur CC 168 in 35.1 ovs bt VRSCET A 141 in 36.1 ovs. Vikravandi CC 143 in 32.3 ovs lost to Friends CC 145/7 in 32.3 ovs. Kallakuruchi CC 225 in 44.3 ovs bt SK XI 108 in 22.4 ovs. Division II: Mahaveer CA 176/9 in 25 ovs lost to Karna CC 179/9 in 23.1 ovs.

Vidyodaya sports meet

Vidyodaya Schools celebrated their fifth primary sports meet recently. P Madhavi Latha, former National Paralympics swimming champion, was the guest of honour. The four houses of Vidyodaya Schools marched to the tune played by the junior band of the Vidyodaya Matriculation Higher Secondary Academy. Madhavi Latha took the salute and addressed the gathering. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MDMK general secretary Vaiko (File Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Want a photo with MDMK leader Vaiko? Pay Rs 100!
TNIE Explores: Meet the Jawa bike 'doctor' from Chennai
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 73rd Independence Day said that within 10 weeks of returning to power, his government has taken key decisions to fulfil the aspirations of people and cited the new law on triple talaq and scrapping of special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir. In his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, he said his government has dedicated itself on all fronts in the service of countrymen. (Photo | AP)
10 key announcements in PM Modi's 6th Independence Day speech
Let us take a look at the movies that are set to release on the occasion of Indian Independence Day.
From Kollywood to Bollywood: Movies slated for release on Indian Independence Day 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp