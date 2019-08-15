Home Sport Tennis

ITF turns down India’s request to shift Davis Cup tie from Pakistan

A day later, Chatterjee made the case for postponing the tie for at least two months.

Published: 15th August 2019 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2019 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

Image of Indian Davis Cup players for representational purpose (File Photo | PTI )

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The International Tennis Federation (ITF) has refused to entertain the All India Tennis Association’s (AITA) request to postpone or change the venue of the India-Pakistan Davis Cup tie to be held in Islamabad.

In an email to AITA, the world body said there will neither be a postponement or a change of venue for the upcoming Asia-Oceania Group I Davis Cup tie. Over a series of emails to ITF in the last 72 hours, the AITA had reiterated its stance that the situation in Pakistan isn’t ‘conducive’ to play, given the worsening diplomatic relationships between the two nations.

It’s learnt the players have
reservations against playing
the tie in Pakistan

Contrary to the AITA’s assertion, the ITF has held that it will be safe to play in Pakistan. “They are not able to understand our concerns,” AITA general secretary, Hironmoy Chatterjee, told this daily. 
“They have provided us with the detailed security arrangements that they have done for the team from the time the squad reaches the airport till the time they depart for the airport after the completion of the two-day tie.”

Based on those arrangements (airport to hotel, hotel to venue, venue to hotel and hotel to airport), the ITF has let AITA know that there is no need for a change of venue or for a postponement. But Chatterjee’s fears are what happens if the team is left stranded in Pakistan? “That security is going to be provided by the Pakistan government. What happens if somebody higher up suddenly decides to pull security? The team will be left stranded, with nowhere to go. We don’t even have an ambassador in the country who could help us in such a scenario.”

AITA had wanted to take the matter to the Davis Cup Board but the ITF, in the same correspondence, said AITA can speak to the world body’s security experts and select executives in a teleconference scheduled for August 19. “We will hope to convince them about the ground realities and the prevailing tension between the two nations. If they still don’t come around to our line of thinking, we will write to the ITF formally seeking a change of venue,” said Chatterjee.

If the ITF does not agree to that as well, there is a chance of India forfeiting the tie, as it’s clear that the players do not want to travel to Pakistan at this point in time. While AITA sought to postpone the tie in an email addressed to ITF executive director Justine Albert on Wednesday, the players and other team members are of the opinion that it won’t solve the concerns they have as a group of travelling to Pakistan. To have a representative from the contingent, Chatterjee has asked captain Mahesh Bhupathi to be present during the teleconference.

In the email on Tuesday, Chatterjee wrote: “(...) since the current situation does not seem to be conducive, in our opinion (...) ITF Board of Directors suo moto by itself may decide to shift this particular tie to a neutral venue at ITF’s cost.”

A day later, Chatterjee made the case for postponing the tie for at least two months. “(...) in view of the current situation, ITF should follow the example it had set up in the tie between India and USA and postpone this particular Davis Cup tie for two months by which the matters would have stabilised and the atmosphere will be conducive for holding a friendly tie.” Chatterjee was referring to the 2001 tie between India and USA, which was scheduled between September 21 and 23. It was pushed back to October because of the 9/11 attacks “even though there was no security threat,” Chatterjee wrote.

“This was a good decision keeping in mind the interest of the moods of the nations and the players. A good atmosphere is extremely important for Davis Cup ties.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
International Tennis Federation AITA India-Pakistan Davis Cup India vs Pakistan
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tiger spotted amid bushes near Kaliasot Dam in Bhopal on Tuesday | pti
DID YOU KNOW? India's tiger census is the world's largest biodiversity study!
Meet a 106-year-old freedom fighter from Kerala  
Gallery
School children tie rakhi on the wrist of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: PM Modi, Amarinder Singh, KT Rama Rao and other netas celebrate Raksha Bandhan
Fans were in for a treat this Raksha Bandhan with actors from Salman Khan to Nani sharing their goofiest and most adorable photos with their siblings. Newly minted celeb parents too treated us to some super cute posts of their children. Take a look! (Phot
IN PHOTOS | Raksha Bandhan 2019: From Sonam Kapoor to Madhavan, here's how celebrity siblings showcased their love!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp