Rashmikka stuns top seed in junior tennis

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Rashmikka Shrivalli Bhamidipaty of Telengana defeated top seed Salsa Aher of Maharashtra 6-2, 7-5 in the girls’ quarterfinals of the adidas-MCC national junior clay court tennis championship.

Results (Select): Quarters: Singles: Boys: Dev V Javia (GJ) bt Chirag Duhan (HR) 7-5, 6-2; Kabir Hans (OD) bt Fardeen Qumar (RJ) 6-2, 7-6 (3); Akhilendran Indrabalan (KL) bt Krishan Hooda (HR) 7-6 (6), 6-4; Arjun Sriram (KA) bt Uddayvir Singh (CH) 7-5, 6-3. Girls: Rashmikka Shrivalli Bhamidipaty (TS) bt Salsa Aher (MH) 6-2, 7-5; Sarah Dev (PB) bt Vanshika Choudhary (UP) 4-6, 6-2, 7-5; Kaavya Sawhney (UP) bt Vanshita Pathania (KA) 6-4, 6-2; Reshma Maruri (KA) bt Kashish Bhatia (DL) 6-1, 2-6, 6-2. Girls doubles: Salsa Aher (MH)/Kaavya Sawhney (UP) bt Gargi P Pawar (MH)/ Bhakti Shah (TS) 3-6 6-2; Sarah Dev (PB)/Prerna Vichare (MH)bt Pari Singh(HR)/Sanya Singh (HR) 6-3, 4-6.

The pair of Salsa Aher and

Kaavya Sawhney reached the

semifinals of the national junior

meet | d sampathkumar

Five share lead

MR Venkatesh of PSPB lost to Pavel Smirnov of Russia in the seventh round of the Athens of the East 1st international Grandmaster open chess tournament, organised by Ananthi Chess Academy in Madurai. Despite the loss, he is in the joint lead along with top seed Abhijeet Gupta of PSPB, Rodrigo Vasquez Schroeder of Chile, Pavel Smirnov of Russia and Sayantan Das of West Bengal. Each of them have six points at the end of the seventh round.

Loyola post win

Loyola Yellows beat Sri Devi Arts and Science College 35-9, 35-11 in the Bertram Memorial ball badminton tournament.

Results: Loyola Yellows bt Sri Devi Arts & Science 35-9, 35-11; Vivekanandha Educational & Research Institute (CBE) bt Jamal Md College (Trichy) 35-28, 26-35, 35-27; PSG College of Arts & Science bt Ramakrishna Boys HSS 35-13, 35-20; SRM Arts & Science bt RV Govt HSS 35-22, 35-22; KSR Institute (Tiruchengode) bt Annai Velankanni HSS 35-18, 35-20; Vellyan Chetiyar MHSS bt KSR Arts & Science (Tiruchengode) 35-29, 35-28.

Tennis tourney from today

The annual ITF junior tennis tournament will be held at YMCA-TTT from August 17 to 24. Matches begin at 9am.