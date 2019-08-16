Home Sport Tennis

Rashmikka stuns top seed in junior tennis

Rashmikka Shrivalli Bhamidipaty of Telengana defeated top seed Salsa Aher of Maharashtra 6-2, 7-5 in the girls’ quarterfinals of the adidas-MCC national junior clay court tennis championship. 

By Express News Service

Results (Select): Quarters: Singles: Boys: Dev V Javia (GJ) bt Chirag Duhan (HR) 7-5, 6-2; Kabir Hans (OD) bt Fardeen Qumar (RJ) 6-2, 7-6 (3); Akhilendran Indrabalan (KL) bt Krishan Hooda (HR) 7-6 (6), 6-4; Arjun Sriram (KA) bt Uddayvir Singh (CH) 7-5, 6-3. Girls: Rashmikka Shrivalli Bhamidipaty (TS) bt Salsa Aher (MH) 6-2, 7-5; Sarah Dev (PB) bt Vanshika Choudhary (UP) 4-6, 6-2, 7-5; Kaavya Sawhney (UP) bt Vanshita Pathania (KA) 6-4, 6-2; Reshma Maruri (KA) bt Kashish Bhatia (DL) 6-1, 2-6, 6-2. Girls doubles: Salsa Aher (MH)/Kaavya Sawhney (UP) bt Gargi P Pawar (MH)/ Bhakti Shah (TS) 3-6 6-2; Sarah Dev (PB)/Prerna Vichare (MH)bt Pari Singh(HR)/Sanya Singh (HR) 6-3, 4-6.

The pair of Salsa Aher and
Kaavya Sawhney reached the
semifinals of the national junior
meet | d sampathkumar

Five share lead 
MR Venkatesh of PSPB lost to Pavel Smirnov of Russia in the seventh round of the Athens of the East 1st international Grandmaster open chess tournament, organised by Ananthi Chess Academy in Madurai. Despite the loss, he is in the joint lead along with  top seed Abhijeet Gupta of PSPB, Rodrigo Vasquez Schroeder of  Chile, Pavel Smirnov of Russia and Sayantan Das of West Bengal. Each of them have six points at the end of the seventh round. 

Loyola post win
Loyola Yellows beat Sri Devi Arts and Science College 35-9, 35-11 in the Bertram Memorial ball badminton tournament.
Results: Loyola Yellows bt Sri Devi Arts & Science 35-9, 35-11; Vivekanandha Educational & Research Institute (CBE) bt Jamal Md College (Trichy) 35-28, 26-35, 35-27; PSG College of Arts & Science bt Ramakrishna Boys HSS 35-13, 35-20; SRM Arts & Science bt RV Govt HSS  35-22, 35-22; KSR Institute (Tiruchengode) bt Annai Velankanni HSS 35-18, 35-20; Vellyan Chetiyar MHSS bt KSR Arts & Science (Tiruchengode) 35-29, 35-28.

Tennis tourney from today
The annual ITF junior tennis tournament will be held at YMCA-TTT from August 17 to 24. Matches begin at 9am.

