Home Sport Tennis

Rafael Nadal offers boat to Andy Murray for Mallorca stay

Nadal has his sights fixed on a fourth US Open crown this fortnight and will face another Australian, Thanasi Kokkinakis, in the second round.

Published: 28th August 2019 03:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2019 03:54 PM   |  A+A-

Andy Murray (L) and Rafael Nadal. (File Photo | AFP)

By AFP

NEW YORK: Rafael Nadal revealed Tuesday he had offered to provide Andy Murray with his boat in Mallorca, where the Scot is playing in a second-tier Challenger event as part of his comeback following hip surgery.

The Spaniard swept into the second round of the US Open with a 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 rout of Australian world number 60 John Millman on the same day as Murray won his second singles match at a tournament that bears Nadal's name.

"I'm very happy to have Andy Murray playing there," Nadal said. "It's great news for us, of course, but for him and for the world of sport that's great news and I wish him the very best.

"I just text him a couple days ago saying, 'If you need anything, just let me know. You want to go out with the boat or anything, I can help you, just let me know.'"

Murray, playing on the Challenger circuit for the first time in 14 years, defeated 115th-ranked Norbert Gombos of Slovakia 6-3, 6-4 in an event he is using to rebuild his singles form.

The three-time Grand Slam champion underwent a hip operation in January following his first-round exit from the Australian Open and began easing his way back by playing doubles, starting with a title at Queen's in June.

"Best of luck, and more than playing in my home it is great news that he is back on the tennis court playing singles after a lot of struggles in recent years. I am happy for him, it is very special," Nadal said. 

"The decision to go and play a challenger is because he feels well, my feeling, the way that I see it. 

"If you don't feel it very well, you play normal tour and just let's see how it goes. If one player like Andy is able to go and play a challenger is because physically he feels well and he wants to play matches."

Nadal has his sights fixed on a fourth US Open crown this fortnight and will face another Australian, Thanasi Kokkinakis, in the second round after taking just over two hours to see off Millman, the player who stunned Roger Federer in the last 16 here a year ago.

ALSO READ | Rafael Nadal cruises in US Open first round as Thiem, Tsitsipas crash out

"I'm happy the way that I was able to win tonight. It's a good start," Nadal said.

"It's very special to be back in the night session at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The beginning, the first match, is always a little bit new even if I've played here plenty of times.

"I think I had more or less positive feelings tonight," he added. "I need to keep improving every single day. Winning with that result allows me more to have a good practice. I hope to be ready for after tomorrow knowing it's a tough challenge, Thanasi in the second round."

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rafael Nadal Andy Murray US Open
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jonty Rhodes
Jonty Tales: Rhodes on Sachin, Kohli and greatest fielder now
The wreckage of a trainer aircraft VT-AVV which crashed during a landing attempt at Aligarh Dhanipur airstrip in Uttar Pradesh Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Chartered plane in Aligarh catches fire, all six on board escape unhurt
Gallery
Officials from PSG and Barcelona met in Paris on Tuesday to discuss a possible deal for Neymar to return to Nou Camp, where he joined forces with Messi and Suarez. If he is re-signed by his former club he won't be the first as these stars did it before him. (Photos | Agencies)
Neymar to Barcelona, again? | Footballers who returned to their former clubs
Does the top-tier Spanish football seem lifeless this season?  Well, here are some of the big guns who are missing from action this season and when to expect them to rule La Liga again. (Photos | Agencies)
La Liga injured players list | From Luis Suarez to Diego Costa, players who are missing from action and why
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp