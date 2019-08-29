Home Sport Tennis

WATCH | Venus Williams orders mid-match coffee during US Open loss to Elina Svitolina

To Venus' dismay, the coffee delivery from the stands remained unsuccessful at first, as the ball boy tasked with handing over the cup briefly stole the show.

Published: 29th August 2019 01:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2019 01:07 PM   |  A+A-

Venus Williams

Venus Williams. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW YORK: Most of us crave for coffee whenever we feel anxious or nervous. That's what happened during the women's singles clash between Venus Williams and Elina Svitolina on Wednesday evening which the American lost.

During the first set of the second-round match which Venus lost 6-4, 6-4 in one hour and 51 minutes to Elina to bow out of the competition, the former grand slam champion ordered a cup from her entourage in the stands.

To Venus' dismay, the coffee delivery from the stands remained unsuccessful at first, as the ball boy tasked with handing over the cup briefly stole the show.

As Venus' entourage handed the ball-boy the cup, the 39-year-old was already making her way off the court. By the time he caught up, the former US Open winner had already made her way towards the locker room.

The boy, who could not catch Venus, then paused in front of the restricted area, embarrassed and red-faced. 

However, the crowd came to the aid of the bespectacled helper as the spectators signalled for him to leave the cup on the player's bench on the court.

US Open posted the moment and captioned it: "Coffee delivery for Ms. Williams…Ms. Williams?"

The mid-match espresso did seem to work wonders for the American as she raced away to a 3-0 lead before her No. 5 seed opponent came back strongly and won the set 6-4. 

The Ukrainian went on to win the second set with a same scoreline and ousted Venus from the US Open. 

It was not the first time Venus had ordered a coffee mid-match. During a changeover in a match against Donna Vekic at the Cincinnati Masters, she had told her coach that all she wanted was a cup of coffee.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Elina Svitolina Venus Williams US Open
India Matters
A female worker cuts sugarcane in a field in Maharashtra. (File photo| Reuters)
Over 13,000 female sugarcane labourers in Beed have undergone uterus removal surgery, says probe panel
'War and Peace': Bombay HC didn't refer to Tolstoy's work, but to another book on Maoists
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
RBI's love affair with Rs 2,000 notes seems to be coming to an end
Image used for representational purpose only.
Jharkhand women stitching their way out of poverty with jute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, concluded its Winter/Festive edition on August 25, 2019. Check out glimpses of Bollywood celebrities from Arjun Kapoor to Sobhita Dhulipala and their haute couture looks from the run
Bollywood at Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Showstoppers Kangana, Kareena, Ananya flaunt festive fashion
Tolstoy's 'War and Peace' hits the headlines: Here are 10 memorable lines from the novel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp