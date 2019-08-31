Home Sport Tennis

WATCH | Daniil Medvedev vows to do 'better' after flashing middle-finger during US Open

The incident was not seen by chair umpire Damien Dumusois but was caught on television and shown on video replay inside Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Published: 31st August 2019 11:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2019 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

Daniil Medvedev. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

NEW YORK: Daniil Medvedev said he was working to do "better next time" after his middle-finger gesture angered the crowd during his third round match at the US Open on Friday.

The Russian fifth seed received a code violation for angrily snatching the towel from a ballperson, threw his racquet and then covertly raised his middle finger next to his head as he began to walk.

The incident was not seen by chair umpire Damien Dumusois but was caught on television and shown on video replay inside Louis Armstrong Stadium.

"It was tough. I was in the heat of the moment and started losing the momentum. I don't really remember but I paid for it the whole match after," said Medvedev, who was roundly booed by supporters after a fired-up post-match interview.

"I want all of you to know, when you sleep tonight, I won because of you. The energy you gave. The more you do this, the more I win," he said in the wake of a 7-6 (7/1), 6-4, 7-6 (9/7), 6-4 win over Feliciano Lopez.

Medvedev said he apologized to the Spaniard and his coach after the match, insisting his meltdown was in no way related to his opponent.

Asked whether the New York crowd would forgive him after qualifying for the last 16, where he will meet German qualifier Dominik Koepfer, Medvedev replied he wasn't sure. "What I can say is that I'm working on myself and hopefully I will be better next time," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Daniil Medvedev US Open Feliciano Lopez
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka Congress leader and former state minister DK Shivakumar. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar appears before ED in money laundering case
Resurrected Uganda Airlines flies into crowded African skies
Gallery
A group picture of all the recipients with Smriti Irani, Union Minister of Textiles and Women and Child Development, The New Indian Express Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla and Manoj K Sonthalia, Chairman and Managing Director of Express Publications, Madurai. (Photo | EPS)
Devi Awards 2019: Meet the winners!
Music maestro Ilaiyaraja's youngest son Yuvan Shankar Raja began his musical career in 1996, at the age of 15, and today, he has carved a niche for himself as one of Tamil cinema's most sought-after composers. Every time we think this song is 'sooo Yuvan'
Yuvan Shankar Raja turns 40-plus: 16 songs that prove why he is the most versatile composer ever
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp