Rafael Nadal all set to get hitched to Xisca Perello after 14 years of dating

The 32-year-old has proposed Perello for marriage and soon, the two will tie the knot. The same was confirmed by the ATP in a recent tweet.

Published: 02nd February 2019 01:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2019 01:13 AM   |  A+A-

Spain's Rafael Nadal kisses his girlfriend Xisca Perello. (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

LONDON: Former world number one Rafael Nadal is all set to get married to his long time girlfriend Xisca Perello following the recent engagement of the couple.

The Spaniard recently appeared in the Australian Open where he was defeated by world number one Novak Djokovic in the final match of the Grand Slam event.

Nadal has won a total of 17 Major titles and has been a runner up in eight Grand Slam events. Famously known as the ‘king of clay’, he has bagged a total of 11 French Open titles, highest by anyone in the history of tennis. 

