I changed my training method to adapt to my injuries: Prajnesh Gunneswaran

CHENNAI: IT’S rare for a sportsperson to achieve his/her two main goals in a calendar year before the second week of February is done. But that’s exactly the place where Prajnesh Gunneswaran finds himself in. The World No 103 had two main points in his ‘checklist of things to do in 2019’. “Play in a Major”, was one. “Break into the top 100”, was the other.

Having achieved his first objective at the Australian Open, he now stands on the verge of putting a tick mark on the second. The 29-year-old, who will become the third Indian men’s player to be ranked inside the top-100 this decade (Somdev Devvarman and Yuki Bhambri were the others) if he enjoys a decent run at the Chennai Open Challenger this week, spoke about the milestone, Davis Cup disappointments against Italy and the systems India needs to learn to produce more singles players.

On the possibility of breaking into the top-100 at Chennai

That’s (one of the goals for the year. But I know I have enough time to get there. The next four months I’m not defending many points so I should get there eventually as long as I don’t lose in the first round of all the Challengers. It’s just that I would have reached this mark five years ago if I hadn’t suffered those injuries (he had a tendency to pick up stress fractures in both his knees).

On the one thing he will pick for the reason behind his transformation

It’s just that I have played matches now. And, yes, I have also remained injury free. There is no real secret, I couldn’t do it back then... I can do it now. It’s just that when I turned 21, I had this one injury that I couldn’t get rid off. I kept getting stress fractures in my knees. I mean I changed my training method to only adapt to my injuries. I didn’t change it because ‘I thought this was the right way to train or anything’. I changed it because of my injuries.



On thoughts of grass gamble backfiring against Italy

I don’t know... generally it’s (grass) good for most (Indians) players. I mean, I had done well on grass last year which is why captain picked grass. We will have to see going forward (whether picking grass is ideal). But I didn’t play great. I tried everything possible to compete and get through the matches. I wasn’t able to step up to the required level.



On India’s need to host more Challengers and Transition Tour events

That’s one way to do it (hosting more Challengers). But looking at the rankings now, how many Indians are going to get into the Challengers? Obviously having 10 more Futures and Challengers in India will help. But I would rather have better training methods and a higher level of coaches.

It’s sort of building from the ground up. It’s not necessarily about the facilities but coaches who know how to produce players of that calibre and the players who put in the right effect. Over a period of time, everybody gets better. If and when they set the benchmark, then everybody else who competes against them in India... ‘they will realise that I will have to be as good as him’.