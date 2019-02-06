Survival challenge for lucky loser from Egypt

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The story of Marco Trungelliti at the 2018 French Open was widely documented. The Argentine had lost in the third round of the qualifiers but got in as the eighth lucky loser. He had packed his bags for a family vacation but drove nine hours straight from Barcelona to Paris upon hearing the news of so many withdrawals. The story of the seventh lucky loser who got to play in the hallowed clay of Roland Garros is no less bonkers.

Meet Mohamed Safwat, the No 3 seed at the ongoing Chennai Open Challengers. The then 27-year-old, like Trungelliti, had lost in the third round of qualifiers but he didn’t leave. He also didn’t commit to another tournament. He stayed on in Paris because of rumours he had heard of a possible spate of withdrawals. It turned out to be the best decision he had made.

Around 11.35 am on Sunday — one hour before start of play on the first Sunday — Viktor Troicki withdrew thanks to a troublesome back. So Safwat, who had already signed on because six other players had withdrawn, was slotted to play Grigor Dimitrov at 12.00 pm. He chuckles at this memory. “It was 25 minutes to go (when I was informed that I would be playing Dimitrov),” he smiles. “And I was just there to sign in, had no clothes, had nothing ready. It was quick, it took me a while (to get going), a set and 1-4 down, to get used to the conditions.” Those five days gave him a windfall that he never expected. 40,000 euros.

For a player who only has seven main draw wins at the World Tour level, that was manna from heaven. Especially for one from Egypt where support for tennis can only be used in a negative context. “Tennis is tough (for players from Egypt).It’s an expensive sport. If you travel with a coach and have a team with you, it’s a lot of money. You have got to invest on a 12-year-old for at least 10 years and then only you can start seeing results. I don’t think many businessmen and authorities are willing to do that.” Those conditions, he says, are the main reasons behind why his unexpected run at Roland Garros made him the first player from Egypt, man or woman, to make the main draw of a Slam in 22 years.

It’s in this context that the World No 198’s perseverance and will to fight will have to be viewed. So how has he managed to stay active since appearing on the circuit almost 12 years ago? “I survive. I had a sponsor when I was young. I also used to get some help from the federation. I planned smartly; where to go, when to take a coach. That’s how I do it.” On Tuesday, he showed that survival instinct to down Andrea Pellegrino 6-3, 7-5 in Round 2.

