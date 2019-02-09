Chennai Open Challenger: Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Sasi Kumar Mukund attack their way towards final showdown

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Whatever happens in the two men’s singles semifinals on Saturday, this has been a good week for Prajnesh Gunneswaran and Sasi Kumar Mukund. Especially for the latter. If the Davis Cup call-up was the perfect entree, Friday was the perfect dessert. His 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (3) defeat of Bryden Klein meant he had reached the semifinal of an ATP Challenger for the first time ever.

Even if the 22-year-old wasn’t entirely focussed on results this week — to primarily concentrate on the process — Mukund has found the code to punch above his weight. What is more heartening is the way he has done it: on his terms. His on-court resolution was to be the aggressor, and he’s been one.

The biggest takeaway is new-found self-belief. “From the feedback that he gave me, I can sense that he has the belief now in his system that he can win these kinds of matches,” his coach for the week Gilbert Schaller said. The Austrian, who works closely with Martin Spottl, Mukund’s full-time trainer, was particularly impressed with how the Chennai lad went for his shots from tight situations. He also praised his ward’s mentality for persevering after losing the second set.

It wasn’t easy as temperatures reached 37 degrees and Klein added to the drama by constantly picking a fight with the umpire and using gamesmanship at every available opportunity. “You kind of get used to it after a point of time,” Mukund said after the match. The World No 293 will have to showcase all of that on Saturday too to keep alive the prospect of an all-India final. His opponent is Corentin Moutet, the Frenchman who was invited by Roger Federer to have an off-season hit with him in Dubai two months ago. The 19-year-old burst on to the scene after beating Stefanos Tsitsipas, Federer’s slayer at Australian Open, in the final of the Brest Challenger two years ago.

While three of the four semifinalists have dropped at least one set, Gunneswaran has had none of those concerns. In fact, he has lost serve only once, on Friday against Australia’s James Duckworth. The southpaw, like Mukund, has almost entirely focussed on playing attacking, front foot tennis. Earlier, he had a tendency to hesitate while going for his shots. Now he is not afraid to go for winners even with his backhand, his weaker wing. Duckworth was one of the very few former top-100 players in the field but the 29-year-old despatched him with relative ease.

On Saturday, he will face Duckworth’s compatriot Harris, who outlasted Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in an epic. The 24-year-old, who won the junior doubles Wimbledon title with Nick Kyrgios in 2012, had lost his way thanks to injuries. After a business degree from Oklahoma University in 2017, he is finally finding form. Beat India’s best in the second semifinal and he could spoil the perfect homecoming between two very close friends from the same city.

Singles results

Quarterfinals: Andrew Harris (Aus) bt Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (Esp) 1-6, 7-6 (6), 6-2, Prajnesh Gunneswaran bt James Duckworth (Aus) 6-4, 6-3, Sasi Kumar Mukund bt Brydan Klein (Gbr) 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (3), Corentin Moutet (Fra) bt Nicola Kuhn (Esp) 5-7, 6-3, 6-4.

Saturday’s matches:

Singles semifinal: Harris vs Gunneswaran, Mukund vs Moutet.

Doubles final: Saville/Reid vs Mager/Pellegrino.