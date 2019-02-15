Home Sport Tennis

Rafael Nadal's Spain to face champions Croatia in Davis Cup finals

Nadal, who has played in four Davis Cup winning campaigns, has said he intends to take part in the new-look week-long event on home ground in Madrid from November 18-24.

Published: 15th February 2019 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2019 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal. (File Photo |AP)

By AFP

MADRID: Rafael Nadal's Spain will host defending champions Croatia in the Davis Cup finals with the 17-time major winner set to be the only member of the sport's big four taking part in the controversially rebooted tournament.

Nadal, who has played in four Davis Cup winning campaigns, has said he intends to take part in the new-look week-long event on home ground in Madrid from November 18-24.

However, long-time rivals Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray will be missing.

Federer's Switzerland didn't qualify, Britain's Murray has virtually retired while world number one Djokovic has said he intends to focus on the ATP World Team Cup to be staged in Australia in January.

That is despite Serbia having qualified as one of the 18 nations for the 2019 Davis Cup finals.

Despite its troubled revamp, Spanish football star Gerard Pique, whose Kosmos company is pouring $3 billion into a 25-year deal with the 119-year-old tournament, insisted at Thursday's draw that the new Davis Cup will be a success.

"This means a lot, we have been working for more than a year, and we have created a great team to carry out this project," Pique insisted.

"I think we are a great partner for the International Tennis Federation in this competition."

Nadal, a Davis Cup champion in 2004, 2008, 2009 and 2011, will likely face Marin Cilic, Croatia's top player who won both his singles in the 2018 Davis Cup final victory over France.

Russia, the two-time champions, make up Group B.

Ten-time champions France, 2010 winners Serbia and Japan contest Group A while 2016 victors Argentina, Germany and Chile are in Group C.

Argentina will be sweating on the fitness of regularly injured Juan Martin del Potro while Germany could be without world number three Alexander Zverev.

The ATP World Tour Finals champion played in last weekend's qualifying round win against Hungary but has long insisted he has no interest in playing in the November finals, claiming he prefers to rest.

Group D sees Belgium and Colombia pooled with 28-time champions Australia while Britain, who have been champions on 10 occasions, Kazakhstan and Netherlands make up Group E.

Group F sees record 32-time winners United States clash with Italy and Canada.

Draw for Davis Cup finals to be held in Madrid from November 18-24:

Group A 

France, Serbia, Japan

Group B

Croatia, Spain, Russia

Group C 

Argentina, Germany, Chile

Group D 

Belgium, Australia, Colombia

Group E 

Great Britain, Kazakhstan, Netherlands

Group F 

United States, Italy, Canada

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Davis Cup Andy Murray Novak Djokovic Roger Federer Rafael Nadal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM modi condemned the Pulwama terror attack.
India's blood is boiling, we will give strong reply: PM Modi on Pulwama terror attack
Image of leopard used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Leopard on prowl in Andhra Pradesh village captured finally
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp