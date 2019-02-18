Pray for peace instead of spreading more hate: Sania Mirza

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Terming February 14, the day of the Pulwama attack when over 40 CRPF jawans were killed, as black day for India, tennis star Sania Mirza on Sunday called for praying for peace instead of spreading more hate.

Sania, who is married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, said that CRPF jawans who lost their lives in Pulwama terror attack are true heroes.

In a tweet, she expressed displeasure over demands that celebrities should be all over social media to condemn a terrorist attack, saying they should not be judged on the number of posts on a tragedy.

"This post is for people who think that as celebrities we need to 'condemn' an attack, tweet and Instagaram and be all over social media to prove that we are patriotic and care about our country..why?? Cause we are celebs and some of you are frustrated individuals who have nowhere else to target your anger towards and grab every opportunity to spread more hate??" read a long post of the Hyderabadi player.

"I don't need to condemn an attack publicly, or come and scream from rooftops all over social media that we are against terrorism... of course we are against terrorism and anyone that spread it... any person in their right mind is against terrorism and if they are not then that's a problem!! I play for my country, sweat for it and that's how I serve my country."

"I stand with the CRPF jawaans and their families, my heart goes out to them and they are our true heroes who protect our country... 14th February was a black day for India and I hope we never have to see another day like this, no amount of condolences can make any of this better..this day will not be forgotten and neither shall it be forgiven but YES I will still pray for peace and you should too instead of spreading more hate..anger is good as long as it's being channeled into something productive..you are achieving nothing by trolling other people..there was no place for terrorism in this world and there never will be," she added.