Home Sport Tennis

Petra Kvitova, Simona Halep breeze into quarters in windy Dubai

Second-seeded Petra Kvitova is now the highest-ranked player remaining in the tournament after Osaka's shock elimination.

Published: 20th February 2019 06:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2019 06:46 PM   |  A+A-

Petra Kvitova

Petra Kvitova beat Jennifer Brady 7-5, 1-6, 6-3 | AP

By AFP

DUBAI: Former titleholders Petra Kvitova and Simona Halep battled through brisk desert winds to advance into the quarter-finals of the Dubai Championships on Wednesday.

Second seed Kvitova, now the highest-ranked player remaining in the field after the surprise elimination of Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka, outlasted American qualifier Jennifer Brady 7-5, 1-6, 6-3.

Crowd favourite and third seed Halep supported even in the middle of a workday by scores of chanting, enthusiastic local Romanian fans, beat Lesia Tsurenko of the Ukraine 6-3, 7-5, breaking seven times from 10 chances.

The challenger managed just a single point over the last three games as former number one Halep demonstrated her superiority by winning her seventh in the series without a loss. 

Slovak Viktoria Kuzmova reached a 2019 last-eight place for the second time this season after Auckland through a 1-6, 7-5, 6-2 defeat of American Sofia Kenin.

Kvitova, who won the Dubai trophy in 2013, admitted that she came into the week somewhat unprepared, last playing on the WTA in a St Petersburg quarter-final a fortnight ago.

"When I came here, I didn't really have many days of practice, to be honest," the two-time Wimbledon winner said. 

"I had something different to do in my life. I wasn't really that prepared for this tournament.

"But I'm happy I was able to get two wins. It's great when you're not playing your best and you still find a way to win."

The gusty conditions were testing inside the stadium at the Aviation Club which 2015 Dubai holder Halep managed to control as she rolled over Tsurenko.

"The wind was difficult today. It didn't feel like last week (in Doha)," Halep said. "I know how she's playing, it's not my favourite style because she doesn't give any power on the ball).

"I've had many matches with her and won them. I feel confident when I play her."

The Romanian who is currently without a coach, was more than pleased with her strong sprint finish to a match which lasted one hour, 20 minutes.

Last week's Doha finalist said: "My mindset now is just to finish the points as quick as possible. I'm trying to be more aggressive. 

"I'm more relaxed. I don't put pressure on myself. Also, I have no expectations. I feel that my game is pretty strong. I feel close to my highest level."

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Petra Kvitova Simona Halep

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Metal Birds manouevers during the inauguration of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Asia's largest air show Aero India 2019 begins in Bengaluru
I-League row: Is Minerva Punjab's no-show at Real Kashmir game justified? | Ranjit Bajaj | BFC
Gallery
As south Indian star Vedhika turns 31, let us take a look at some of the stunning photos of the 'Kaaviya Thalaivan' actress. (Photo | Vedhika Instagram)
Happy birthday Vedhika: Check out some gorgeous photos of the diva
The biennial edition of International Aerospace and Defence Exhibition - Aero India 2019 was inaugurated by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. (Photo | EPS)
Aero India 2019: Slain Surya Kiran pilot honoured with 'missing man' formation, other highlights 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp