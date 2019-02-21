A new world to dominate for racquet rockers

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Unknown to the vast majority of India’s sports media, a small group of players will try and accomplish history. The 2018-19 edition of the PSA World Championships begin in Chicago this Saturday and Joshna Chinappa, Saurav Ghosal, Vikram Malhotra and Ramit Tandon will be gunning to become the first from India to emerge winners at that level.

While the event will be extra special for Tandon for this is the time that he will be making his debut in the main draw, Joshna and Ghosal, the two Indian seeds, will be the main hopes to progress deep into the tournament. The 11th seed Ghosal will play Dimitri Steinman in the first round. Considering the Swiss is No 70 in the world, it’s a match that the Indian should win but he is mindful of what happened at the Commonwealth Games last year. The third seed was taken out by unheralded Jamaican Christopher Binnie in the second round.

“My season has been largely positive,” the 32-year-old told this newspaper. “I have felt more secure with my game and that has shown in my performances. Hopefully, I can take the next step and push for the top.”

In the very short term, the Kolkata lad is optimistic of enjoying a good 10 days in the Windy City because of his good body of work this season (three quarterfinals, one semifinal and one winner). He credits much of that to a good fitness programme. “The World Championships is always an important tournament. This year, I feel like I have had a good chunk of training and (I am) in good shape overall.”

He also has an ace up his sleeve in the form of two personal coaches who will be with him throughout the tournament. “David Palmer (a former Worlds winner) has helped me immensely since I started working with him last summer. He’s brought lots to my game and I am extremely grateful for the time and effort he puts in for me. Both Malcolm Willstrop (father of player James Willstrop) and David will be there to help me during the tournament and I couldn’t be happier.”

If Ghosal’s aim is to advance deep into the tournament and get into the top-10, Tandon’s couldn’t be more different. He is just happy to be ticking one wish off the bucket list.

“As kids, we all dream of events we would like to play and do well in — for me, the World Open is that event. I am glad I was able to make the draw and I am going to give my best shot,” Tandon said.

It’s extra special for the 26-year-old who made the Worlds cut by reaching the EM Noll final earlier this month. For this vindicated his decision to dump a finance job for professional squash.

“Sitting in an office I started to realise what I was missing out on. Even the most volatile stock market movements doesn’t beat the thrill of squash. But of course, it wasn’t an easy decision... I really had to get comfortable with the risks before diving in.

“The game changer was this one simple line — ‘you can always go back to a desk job but you can’t play squash when you are 50.’”

Matches on Saturday

(first round, only Indians): Men: Ramit Tandon vs Miguel Rodriguez (Col), Vikram Malhotra vs Richie Fallows (Eng), Saurav Ghosal vs Dimitri Steinman (Sui).

Women: Joshna Chinappa vs Ineta Mackevica (Lat).