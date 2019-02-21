Home Sport Tennis

Tennis veteran Martina Navratilova dumped by LGBT group over transphobic comments

In an article for a British newspaper, Navratilova had written that it was 'cheating' to allow transgender women to compete in women's sport as they have unfair physical advantages.

Martina Navratilova

Former Grand Slam champion Martina Navratilova (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

CAPE TOWN: Tennis veteran Martina Navratilova has been removed as an ambassador by Athlete Ally, the organisation that supports LGBT athletes, following her controversial comments on transgender sportspersons.

In an official statement released on the website of the company, the organisation said "Athlete Ally unequivocally stands on the side of trans athletes and their right to access and compete in sport free from discrimination. Martina Navratilova’s recent comments on trans athletes are transphobic, based on a false understanding of science and data, and perpetuate dangerous myths that lead to the ongoing targeting of trans people through discriminatory laws, hateful stereotypes and disproportionate violence.

"As an organisation dedicated to addressing root causes of homophobia and transphobia in and through sport, we will only affiliate with those committed to the same goal, and not those who further misinformation or discrimination in any way. Given this, Navratilova has been removed from our Advisory Board and as an Athlete Ally Ambassador, effective immediately."

In an article for a British newspaper, Navratilova had written that it was "cheating" to allow transgender women to compete in women's sport as they have unfair physical advantages.

Navratilova who came out as a gay in the 1980's also said it is insane and it is cheating. I am happy to address a transgender woman in whatever form she prefers, but I would not be happy to compete against her. It would not be fair. 

