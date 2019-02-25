Home Sport Tennis

ATP Rankings: Prajnesh Gunneswaran rises to career-best 94th

Prajnesh rose three spots but Ramkumar Ramanathan dropped nine spots to 137 while Yuki Bhambri further slipped to 171.

Indian tennis star Prajnesh Gunneswaran

Indian tennis star Prajnesh Gunneswaran (File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's Prajnesh Gunneswaran Monday achieved his career-best ATP ranking, rising three rungs to 94th in the latest list.

Ramkumar Ramanathan dropped nine spots to 137 while Yuki Bhambri further slipped to 171.

Saketh Myneni is next best-placed at 250th and following him is Sasi Kumar Mukund, who has also jumped to a career-best 269th.

In doubles rankings, Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan remained at the 38th and 39th spots respectively while veteran Leander Paes rose two spots to 73rd.

Following them was Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan at 75th and Purav Raja at 96th.

In the women's rankings, Ankita Raina continued to be the top-placed Indian at 164 followed by Karman Thandi at 207 and Pranjala Yadlapalli at 293.

