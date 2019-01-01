Home Sport Tennis

Juan Martin del Potro to miss Australian Open

The U.S. Open finalist fractured his right kneecap after a fall at the Shanghai Masters in October.

MELBOURNE: Fifth-ranked Juan Martin del Potro will miss the Australian Open as he continues his recovery from a knee injury.

"I hope you have a great 2019. Recovery is going great and I will tell you later where I will be making my comeback," the 30-year-old Argentine wrote on Twitter.

"Unfortunately it won't happen in Australia. But I'm happy with my progress."

The U.S. Open finalist fractured his right kneecap after a fall at the Shanghai Masters in October.

The Australian Open begins on January 14.

