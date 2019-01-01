Home Sport Tennis

Roger Federer beat Tiafoe and looks forward to playing Serena Williams

Federer beat Tiafoe, 6-4, 6-1, to put Switzerland 1-0 up in their group tie against the United States in the Hopman Cup.

Published: 01st January 2019

Roger Federer of Switzerland celebrates his victory against Frances Tiafoe of the US during their men's singles match on day four of the Hopman Cup tennis tournament in Perth. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

PERTH: Roger Federer dispatched Frances Tiafoe on Tuesday in a match which served as an appetiser for the Swiss great's first ever meeting on court with Serena Williams.

Tiafoe stayed with Federer until the 12th game of the first set when the Swiss broke to win the first set. From there Federer cruised to victory. 

As he spoke on court, Federer was already looking forward to the next match.

"What a thrill it is to play Serena here tonight," he told the crowd in Perth.

Federer and compatriot Belinda Bencic are defending their title at the mixed teams event. 

Williams and Bencic followed the men on court for the women's singles.

Only the group winners advance to the final, so the closing doubles could ultimately decide the winner of a group that also contains Greece and Britain.

Even if Bencic wins, Williams and Federer planned to take the court for the mixed doubles. That would be the first time the two 37-year-olds have ever played each other.

The mixed doubles are contested in a short-set format with tiebreaks at 3-3 but that still means two matches in a day for the four players. 

"I'll stay on the bike and keep the engine on," Federer said.

"I had a really late night last night on New Year's Eve," he said, adding after a pause: "No I'm joking."

Roger Federer Serena Williams Frances Tiafoe Hopman Cup

