Home Sport Tennis

What has been your vision for tennis in last 30 years? Somdev Devvarman asks AITA

Somdev said tough questions need to be asked of AITA since funding was not the only issue in derailment of the plan but did not get into the specifics.

Published: 01st January 2019 06:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2019 06:35 PM   |  A+A-

Former Indian tennis star Somdev Devvarman. (File | PTI)

Former Indian tennis star Somdev Devvarman. (File | PTI)

By PTI

PUNE: "What has been your vision for tennis in last 30 years," Somdev Devvarman asked the All India Tennis Association after pulling out of the planned Centre of Excellence in New Delhi due to a drastic budget cut.

Former India player Somdev was supposed to head the Centre of Excellence. The Sports Ministry and AITA had agreed to invest Rs 20 crore to establish the Centre, on the lines of the Gopichand Academy in Hyderabad, but eventually the budget was brought down to Rs 10 crore.

"We had made plans based on a budget that was agreed upon. We built the plan around that and if it does not follow through, then it's impossible," Somdev told PTI in an exclusive chat.

"Tennis is a very international sport and to get best international expertise, you need to pay international rates."

Somdev insisted that his own remuneration was not the bone of contention.

"I was never doing it for salary and never got paid for it (devising a plan)...it was a passion project. Honestly, I have no hard feelings but I want to see an alternative which is better and it works," he said.

Somdev said tough questions need to be asked of AITA since funding was not the only issue in derailment of the plan but did not get into the specifics.

"The project is secondary, I want to ask what is your vision for Indian tennis or your vision for sport in general and how will you accomplish it.

"Leave the government aside, they are not tennis experts. Do you think you have done a good job? I am not asking this question because I want to attack anyone.

"Sometimes I am badly mistaken for being unfriendly with the AITA. It does not bother me. I am not attacking but just asking straight-forward questions," he asserted.

Asked to spell the issues on which he and AITA differed, Somdev said one of the issues was support for players.

"May be the Federation thinks, it is very simple, I think it's not. If you think it is simple why have you not done it for 30 years? Why am I required to make this happen? You needed my expertise, you did not use it, it's okay it's a business call but I am not fine with nothing happening as a former player," he said.

"I disagreed with the players funding. The top players were least concerns for me, the players should have a system supporting them. It was having a group of coaches helping out U-14, 16, 18," he said.

"Like, Jack Sock worked with 3-4 different coaches from USTA. They were not funding Jack personally but they were funding a system which helped Jack and everybody from juniors. That's what I wanted to do," he added.

Somdev insisted that money alone does not produce players and cited the example of Prajnesh Gunneswaran, who he thinks is getting success only in the last two years despite having the resources to sustain.

"You can never see success in one, two years. You look at an 18 year old and you pick a kid who is 12. You support the 12-year old for 5-6 years and you will see that he will become much better than what that 18-year-old is now," he said.

On a lighter note, Somdev said he never thought life after retirement "would be like this at 33".

"I run a charity and have two startups on development of sport at grassroots level. I am getting married in the next two months...Right now I have my hands full with media commitment as well," he laughed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Somdev Devvarman All India Tennis Association

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple (File | EPS)
Two women in their early 40s offer prayers at Sabarimala
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Modi, Rahul or an accidental PM - whom will India get in 2019?
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp