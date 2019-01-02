‘The Professor' is still learning

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

PUNE: South Korea has some extraordinarily gifted athletes to draw inspiration from. There is Inbee Park, the women’s golfer who has won seven Majors. There is Park Tae Hwan, the swimmer who rose to superstardom after his gold at the 2008 Olympics. The shooter Jin Jong Oh put shooting front and centre thanks to his four Olympic gold spanning three Games. There is, of course, the Spurs attacker Son Heung Min, one of the most well-known Koreans on planet earth.

Of late, though, two young figures have begun to increasingly challenge the establishment. One is Lee Sang Hyeok, more popularly known as ‘Faker’, the professional eSports player. Aged just 22, Faker, a League of Legends player, is considered to be ‘God’ by his countrymen. The other is Hyeon Chung, the tennis player who literally became an overnight celebrity in his country after taking down Novak Djokovic at last year’s Australian Open.

While his fellow compatriots may have discovered him only after his run to the semifinals in Melbourne, Chung, the No 2 seed at the Tata Open Maharashtra, was already a well-known face to tennis fans the world over. He was, after all, the inaugural winner of the NextGen ATP Finals (only for players aged 21 or below) in Milan in 2017, a good few months before the then 21-year-old made his matches compulsory viewing Down Under.

A good year has passed since Melbourne but the World No 25 is still searching to reach that next level. “I had a really good season in 2018,” the South Korean said. “Melbourne gave me lots of memories but it was a bit up and down after that (five of his 29 wins in 2018 came in a two-week period).” One reason why he had more troughs and peaks than an economics textbook was his inability to turn around the match after losing the first set. This number paints a better picture — 15 of his 18 losses (including retirements) saw him losing the opening stanza.

It’s something he is aware of; in fact, ‘The Professor’ — a nickname he earned because of his glasses — wants to learn how to play long-drawn out matches. He has made that his goal in 2019. “It’s tough to play the fifth set,” he said. “I am just trying to learn how to play (them).” Another thing the baseliner has been mindful of is the amount of injuries he has sustained in his fledgling career. His 2018 player bio on the official ATP website is a sobering read. “(...) withdrew from Sofia and New York due to left foot blisters. Also withdrew from Houston, Barcelona, Rome, Lyon, Roland Garros, Stuttgart, Halle and Wimbledon due to lower leg injury. Withdrew from Toronto due to back pain, Retired in Stockholm QF (...) and withdrew from Vienna and Paris due to right foot blisters.”

To prevent blisters, he has had special insoles custom-fitted on both his shoes. “Before coming here, I did a lot of cardio training,” he said. “I also spent a lot of time on court... have special soles on both my shoes.”

After his breakthrough year when Chung became the first Next Gen’er to reach a Grand Slam semifinal, how far can he go this year? He doesn’t know the answer to that but he promised to do the one thing he did exceptionally well at Melbourne. “I will keep fighting all the time.”