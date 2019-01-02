Ramkumar Ramanathan fights back to advance in Tata Open

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

PUNE: Ramkumar Ramanathan first fought with the chair umpire, Damiano Torella. He then fired a few verbal volleys in the general direction of his opponent, Marcel Granollers. He was also at odds with himself on a number of occasions.

At another time, he asked the chair umpire why Granollers was able to challenge a call after hitting the shot. This irked the Spaniard who then engaged with the World No 132. For most of the 118 minutes, Ramkumar was giving the air of a player who was convinced that the world was conspiring against him. Luckily, though, Ramkumar was able to channelise that siege-mentality to stage a 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 win to enter the second round of the Tata Open Maharashtra on Tuesday.

The most pleasing aspect about the win — his first at the World Tour level since beating Jiri Vesely at Shenzhen in September — was how he dealt with the disappointment of losing the opening set. He took a bathroom break to recompose himself. That break, he revealed, was to regroup and slow things down a notch. “I took the break to slow down a bit,” he said after the match. “Things were running fast. I took a break to regroup myself. I just reminded myself to ‘stay aggressive and you will get your chance’.”

Even if Granollers was ranked 36 rungs above him, he knew a comeback wasn’t out of the question. First, he started using the small but very vocal crowd effectively before eschewing his new-found tendency of coming to the net for everything.

The 24-year-old, who had only on Sunday said that he would continue to experiment with a more net-oriented approach, created some of his best moves while staying near the baseline. He frequently found joy when executing passing shots from the baseline. It was ultimately those winners in the second and third sets that got him over the line. It was a sentiment he echoed. “It’s important that I have that mix (of coming to the net and staying behind). I was able to get those forehand passing shots going later on.” The stats back it up. The bulk of his 27 winners came when he stayed back and used precise geometry to puncture the Spaniard’s approach play. Once he got the flow going from closer to the baseline, he stuck to it and put it past his opponent.

He will have to show more of this adaptability when he runs into fourth seed Malek Jaziri. Meanwhile, Saketh Myneni, who suffered a left foot injury, withdrew before his first-round match against Benoit Paire.

Select results (Rd 1): Jaume Munar (ESP x7) bt Radu Albot (ROU) 6-2, 7-6 (4), Benoit Paire (FRA x5) bt Thiago Monteiro (BRA) 7-6 (5), 6-3, Simone Bolelli (ITA) bt Denis Istomin (UZB) 6-4, 6-4; Laslo Djere (SRB) bt Arjun Kadhe (IND) 7-5, 7-6 (6).