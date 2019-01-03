Tata Open: Simon recalibrates his serve, aces Round 2 test

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

PUNE: Gilles Simon had to dig deep into his reserves to advance to the quarterfinals of the Tata Open Maharashtra on Wednesday. The defending champion ultimately prevailed 6-7 (3), 6-2, 6-3 but it could easily have been a straight-sets defeat. The World No 30 looked lost in a grinding opening set as the much-improved Ilya Ivashka found joy on the Frenchman’s serve. Even if Simon managed to save each of the five break points, he could not get the rhythm going in his passing shots from behind the baseline down both wings.

While he used all his experience to drag the opening stanza into a tie-break, the Belarusian wasn’t going to reject a second invitation. After getting a mini-break, he raced away to take the first set. In the process, the 24-year-old, who came into this tournament last year as World No 230, showed why he has made a jump of over 130 places in such a short time.

An aggressive baseliner, the World No 91 mixed and matched to keep Simon on his toes at all times. The only question as the second set began was ‘would the 24-year-old be able to keep his cool against a former World No 6?’ The answer was no. While Ivashka didn’t do much wrong, Simon, like most good players do, found the combination to recalibrate his game.

The sloppiness surrounding his serve was the first to disappear as he finally found the desired purchase on the ball. The result was six aces and a first serve percentage of 63% — the corresponding first set numbers were zero and 51%. Once he had addressed that issue, the rest fell into place. The winning member of the 2017 Davis Cup squad will next face compatriot Benoit Paire for a place in the semifinals.

Meanwhile, India’s Ramkukumar Ramanathan was up one set against fourth seed Malek Jaziri at the time of going to press. The 24-year-old used his serve and forehand to devastating effect, winning the opening set 7-6 (6). In the first round, Ramkumar had gotten the better of Marcel Granollers 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 on Tuesday. The Chennai lad is the only Indian left in the singles section.

Select results (Rd 2): Kevin Anderson (RSA x1) bt Laslo Djere (SRB) 7-6 (3), 7-6 (6), Gilles Simon (FRA x3) bt Ilya Ivashka (BLR) 6-7 (3), 6-2, 6-1, Benoit Paire (FRA x8) bt Jiri Vesely (CZE) 6-4, 6-2. Select matches (quarterfinals, on Thursday): Ivo Karlovic vs Ernests Gulbis (LAT), Gilles Simon vs Benoit Paire, Kevin Anderson vs Jaume Munar (ESP x7).