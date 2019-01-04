Bopanna and Sharan pass tricky examination

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

PUNE : Phew. That was the reaction of the crowd on Court No 1 as Rohan Bopanna’s lob sailed over the heads of Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela and Leander Paes, bounced just inside the baseline and sped away. As Bopanna raised his hand and congratulated Divij Sharan on a job well done, Paes’ disappointment was writ large. The 45-year-old reminded people that he still possesses the skills that had originally made him the master craftsman of the format. But the veteran still came out second best in a match that will surely go down as one of the contenders for the best encounters of the year.

It had everything. Subtle net play, booming aces, single-handed backhand winners, controversies, match points spurned. Heck, there was even time for slapstick as Sharan hit the back of Bopanna’s head with a shot to give the unseeded Paes-Varela duo one of their six match points in an epic 32-point super tie-break. With the scores locked at 16-15, Bopanna, the leading doubles exponent in the country, rose to the occasion.

A short rally had already caught the tape twice when the Mexican’s instinctive half-volley looked set to take the match to 16-16. But the World No 37, who had already anticipated the drop, hit the perfect sand wedge to clinch the nerve-shredder after 165 pulse-pounding points. It finished 6-7 (4), 6-4, 17-15 but that does not even begin to tell half the story for a match which was strangely played on Court 1.

For much of the first stanza, Paes was the one making the play. His ninja-like reflexes at the net, a trait that had somewhat deserted over the last few seasons, was on full view. The supple wrists and deft flicks were working like magic as he gave his two Indian opponents a lesson in precise geometry. But the momentum shifted in the second as the country’s leading doubles specialists began to identify Varela as the obvious weak link. That Paes, who has now failed to win any of his last five matches against Sharan and his last four against the 38-year-old Bopanna, also started to drop serve did not help matters.

Bopanna, the only player not to get broken in the match, handled the bigger points better in the dying embers to take his team through. Next up? A meeting with Simone Bolelli and Ivan Dodig.

Select results (Quarters)

Kevin Anderson (RSA x1) bt Jaume Munar (ESP x7) 6-3, 6-3, Steve Darcis (BEL) bt Malek Jaziri (TUN x4) 7-5, 6-2, Ivo Karlovic (CRO) bt Ernests Gulbis (LAT) 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5).