Kevin Anderson rests control with gap

Swaroop Swaminathan

Express News Service

PUNE: In 2016, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal took time out from tennis for nursing their bodies back to optimum condition. Both of them were held as examples to describe the virtues of shutting down a season before coming back in top condition. After accounting for a combined zero Slams in 2015 and 2016, the pair claimed six of the next eight on offer. Another player also opted for the same route, and he is now quietly enjoying the fruits of his decision. Kevin Anderson had gamely battled for the majority of the 2016 season — a win-loss record of 17-21 portrays its own picture — before the South African decided to stop fooling himself.

His body was crying out for a break, and he heeded the advice. Anderson did not play a competitive match for three-and-a-half months after October 2016. He even had to take a decision about potentially-problematic hip surgery. After consulting with doctors, he opted for the rehabilitation route. Given Andy Murray decided to go under the knife and is now a shadow of his former self, the World No 6 is thrilled that he took the decision he did.

Why wouldn’t he be? In 2017 and 2018, he has appeared in two Major finals (US Open and Wimbledon), won two titles (Vienna and New York), and reached three more Tour finals (Washington, Pune, Acapulco).

On Saturday, Anderson continued his remarkable late-career rise by claiming Tata Open Maharashtra. He was once again thankful for opting against an operation. “I’m obviously delighted that I could do it without surgery, because I would have been out (of the game) for a very long time if I had,” he said.

The 32-year-old’s next goal sort of writes itself, but he was still eager to spell it out. “To win a Slam is the biggest goal,” he said. Considering that the South African has struggled with the big moments in the past — before 2018, his win-loss in finals stood at 3-10 — it’s telling that he now reckons that he can go all the way. “My game is already there to win a Major. I have worked very hard to get here.”

He had to work overtime to get his hands on a sixth ATP World Tour title. Officially recognised as the “tallest ATP Tour Final player in the Open Era”, Anderson (6’8”) and Ivo Karlovic (6’11”) — two of the meanest servers in the modern game — held serve like it was the easiest thing in the world.

Sample this: 57 of the 222 points were aces. The 2018 Pune finalist had eight break-point opportunities but the Croat won each of those points with one of the biggest weapons ever seen in the sport.

With the World No 100 leading 5-2 in the third set tiebreak, the top seed held both his serves before coming up with the goods with two smart returns. It was suddenly 6-5 with two Anderson serves coming, and he didn’t need a second invitation. You would never guess what he did next. An ace.

Result (final): Kevin Anderson (RSA x1) bt Ivo Karlovic (CRO) 7-6 (4), 6-7 (2), 7-6 (5).