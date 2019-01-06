Julia Goerges beats teen sensation Bianca Andreescu to retain WTA Auckland Classic title

By AFP

AUCKLAND: Julia Goerges drew on her experience to retain the WTA Auckland Classic title Sunday as she came from a set down to end the stunning run by Canadian teen sensation Bianca Andreescu.

Second seed Goerges was rattled by qualifier Andreescu in the first set but as the match progressed the German's maturity and patience prevailed to secure a 2-6, 7-5, 6-1 victory.

The ice-cool Andreescu had been the talk of the tournament having arrived in Auckland ranked 152nd and needing to play in the qualifying tournament to make the main draw.

The 18-year-old then beat three top 50 players on her way to the final including former world number ones Caroline Wozniacki and Venus Williams.

Her form continued into the first set of the final when she broke every serve by Goerges, at one stage leading 4-0 before dropping her own serve twice.

But the wily Goerges, 30, was not finished, and the momentum began to shift when she broke the Canadian at the start of the second set.

Although she dropped her own serve at 4-4, Goerges gathered herself to break Andreescu again to take the set and then broke three times as she raced through the decider.