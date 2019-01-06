Home Sport Tennis

Reigning US Open champ Naomi Osaka says poor attitude cost her Brisbane semis

Osaka went into the match as firm favourite but looked flat from the outset as Tsurenko raced through the match in just 65 minutes.

Published: 06th January 2019 11:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2019 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka plays a shot during her semis match against Lesia Tsurenko at the Brisbane International tennis tournament. | AP

By AFP

BRISBANE: Reigning US Open champion Naomi Osaka said her poor attitude cost her during her 6-2, 6-4 loss to Lesia Tsurenko in Saturday's Brisbane International semi-finals.

Osaka went into the match as firm favourite but looked flat from the outset as Tsurenko raced through the match in just 65 minutes.

The Japanese star, who burst to prominence with her eventful US Open final win over Serena Williams, made 26 unforced errors and was broken three times in a disappointing display.

ALSO READ: Lesia Tsurenko upsets second-seeded Naomi Osaka to reach Brisbane final

She said after the match that she didn't know how to cope once things started to go against her.

"If I'm being really frank, I just feel like I had the worst attitude today," she said.

"I feel like I didn't really know how to cope with not playing well.

"I was sulking a little bit, and like there are moments that I tried not to do that, but then the ball wouldn't go in, and then I would go back to being, like, childish and stuff.

"I feel like last year I did a lot of that," she added.

"I'm trying to change it more, and I think I have."

But Osaka said Saturday's loss was probably a better learning experience than if she had made the final.

"I think today I learned... what I can do to improve the situation," she said.

The 29-year-old Tsurenko, who will now rise to a career-high world ranking of 24, said she had adopted a new game plan during the off-season.

"I feel better with my serve and that I am moving well," she said.

"I feel more strong now, so I can kind of handle every kind of pressure on court, even when someone like Naomi is playing really strong. 

"I can really stay there and I can be aggressive also." 

Tsurenko will play Czech Karolina Pliskova in Sunday's final after the fifth seed beat Croatian Donna Vekic 6-3, 6-4.

Pliskova had the edge over Vekic in a tight match and will go into the final as favourite.

But the 2017 Brisbane champion said she preferred that to being the underdog.

"I think I'm the kind of player which needs a little bit of the pressure because if I don't have it, I just don't try that much," she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Naomi Osaka Brisbane International WTA Lesia Tsurenko

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: 5 things you didn't know about the beauty queen
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp