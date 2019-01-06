Home Sport Tennis

Roger Federer, Angelique Kerber cautious on new Australian Open tie-break rule

To win the decisive tie-break, a player will need to be the first to 10 with an advantage of at least two points.

Published: 06th January 2019 01:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2019 01:41 PM   |  A+A-

Angelique Kerber

WTA world number two Angelique Kerber (File | AP)

By AFP

PERTH: Star players Roger Federer and Angelique Kerber have cautiously welcomed new tie-break rules for the deciding set at the Australian Open.

The year's opening Grand Slam, starting January 14, will for the first time feature an extended tie-break in the final set when the score reaches 6-6, rather than a traditional full set.

To win the decisive tie-break, a player will need to be the first to 10 with an advantage of at least two points.

The move means all four Slams now use different rules, with only the French Open holding off from introducing a tie-break in the decider.

ALSO READ: Roger Federer says Novak Djokovic man to beat at Australian Open

Speaking at the Hopman Cup in Perth this week, Federer -- who said he had been asked for his opinion on the change by tournament officials -- admitted marathon final sets would be missed by some.

"We will miss the 70-68 in the fifth, so that's a pity," he said, referring to the famous final-set marathon between John Isner and Nicolas Mahut at Wimbledon in 2010.

But Federer, aiming for his third successive Australian Open title and seventh overall, said he was personally "a bit torn" between the options.

"I am okay with any format really," he said. "Thing is, when it goes to six-all in the fifth, you've had plenty of chances to win it, or lose it, so from that standpoint how it ends is secondary in my opinion."

ALSO READ: Juan Martin del Potro to miss Australian Open

Kerber -- who has based her game on superior physical fitness -- suggested her advantage could be diluted by shortened deciders in Melbourne, where she won her first Slam in 2016.

"I like physical matches and if you come here to Australia you have be really fit," she said. "With the weather, the conditions, it's really hot and humid and you have to ready for that.

"I have no idea if I like (the new rule) or not, we will see."

But the German world number two, who was beaten 9-7 in the deciding set of last year's Australian Open semi-final by Simona Halep, also said she could see both sides of the debate.

ALSO READ: Australian Open develops new extreme heat policy

"It might be easier because you can save energy, on the other side it is a tradition to play the advantage set," she said.

"Let's see how it works this year."

Among the other Slams, Wimbledon will use final set tie-breaks at 12-12 starting from 2019, the US Open plays a traditional tie-break at 6-6 and the French Open does not use a final set tie-break.

"The funny thing is we have four different formats in four Slams, so it is important to remind yourself what's going on and which one it is," said Federer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Roger Federer Angelique Kerber Australian Open Australian Open tie break rule Australian Open rules

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: 5 things you didn't know about the beauty queen
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp